The Fortnite servers can be fickle at times and can disconnect occasionally. Sometimes you just want to get a Victory Royale, and the servers stop you from getting that glorious moment. There's a way to check if the Fortnite servers are down or if it's on your end.

How to Check if Fortnite Servers Are Down

The best source is the official X account for Fortnite's issues. From here, you'll get updates from the horse's mouth about the current status of the Fortnite servers. You'll also receive information on recent bugs and crashes that players have reported on this feed. For example, on June 14, players were notified that Epic Games was investigating a login error. This issue was resolved quickly on the same day.

Epic Games also has a status page for not just Fortnite, but all of its games-as-a-service titles like Rocket League and Fall Guys. It even includes specific modes like Lego Fortnite and Fortnite Festival. If the game is online, it should say "Operational" in green text. Thankfully, one thing you can rule out is not having a Nintendo Switch Online account as Fortnite is free to access to everyone on that platform.

How to Fix Connection Errors in Fortnite

There are a few ways to fix connection errors in Fortnite. First, I'm going to sound like the guy from The IT Crowd, but try to turn off the game and turn it on again. If that doesn't work, try to reset your router. For the best connection, it would also be wise to connect an Ethernet cable between your gaming device and the router. If none of those options help you, make sure you have the most recent version of the game. If you're on the PS5, for instance, go back to the console's menu and then press Options on Fortnite's square. Then, select "Check for updates" to make sure you're up-to-date.

Is Fortnite Crossplay?

Fortnite is probably the most accessible game in the world. It's free to play and can be accessed on consoles, PC, streaming services, and phones. Soon, it will likely be played on a smart fridge. Who knows? Despite how many platforms Fortnite supports, it's actually fully crossplay. This means that someone on the newest iPhone can match up with their buddy on PS5 or PC. You'll just need to set up an Epic account, and you're good to go. A second player locally can also join the action, but only in regular multiplayer matches. Other battle royale games like Apex Legends also support crossplay on its available systems.