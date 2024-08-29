After all but vanishing from the gaming landscape about twenty years ago, Argonaut Games announced its return in the best possible way for fans of early 3D platformers: with the reveal of an upcoming remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos for consoles and PC. No release window was included, unfortunately, but fans can at least look forward to some confirmed extras.

Croc as a series began in 1997 with the original release of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos for PS1 and effectively ended in 2001 with the PC release of Croc 2. Both games enjoyed praise for their graphics at the time and are largely remembered as fun platformers that were held back by their oddly high level of difficulty. Three small mobile projects followed Croc 2 in 2005 and 2006, but they failed to revive interest, so it’s been quite a while indeed since Croc’s received any real attention.

The Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster will finally address the original’s biggest issue.

As one would expect of a remaster for an early 3D game like Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, this new version will feature enhanced HD graphics. Judging by the reveal trailer, this isn’t going to be a complete visual rework in the way that Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy were. Rather, it looks like the remaster is simply going to clean up the original textures and models to modern standards. That’s okay, though, since Argonaut Games is making an important addition this time around: modern controls.

The difficulty in the original Croc: Legend of the Gobbos stemmed largely from its clunky controls, despite Croc being given abilities like a sidestep and a 180-degree spin to counteract them. The camera wasn't helpful most of the time either, in that it never seemed to show the part of the screen the players needed to see the most. This made judging jumps more than a little difficult, even after getting used to how Croc moved. He just wasn’t easy to control, making completing his adventure more troublesome than was likely intended.

Being released only a year after Super Mario 64, there likely had not been time to learn from its example. Seriously though, Croc controlled like a fridge on shopping cart wheels.

This new version will benefit from standard modern controls, which will almost certainly make it more playable than the original ever was. Well, that is so long as the camera gets an update too. A new “Crocipedia” is also going to be included, allowing fans to learn more about Croc and his world than previously thought possible. This “digital museum” will contain development assets, concept art, game design documents, animation tests and team member interviews, among other goodies.

Argonaut Games itself has been around in some form since 1982 and was originally known for titles such as Starglider, Starglider 2 and even the original Star Fox before it broke into the 3D platformer space with Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. The studio’s last game was published in 2004, but now Argonaut Games is back as a publisher for its classic IP and possible new original titles.