Ark: Survival Ascended, the Unreal Engine 5 remaster of the popular dinosaur survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, has announced a delay in the release of its anticipated new map, The Center. However, fans of the franchise have something exciting to look forward to as the Gigantoraptor, a formidable new dinosaur, is slated for release soon.

The transition to Ark: Survival Ascended has been marked by the gradual introduction of expansions and significant updates from the original game. This remaster, serving as a precursor to the much-anticipated Ark 2, aims to enhance the player experience with improved graphics and performance. Despite these enhancements, the game has received mixed reviews, with a current Steam rating of 58% positive. Players express concerns over purchasing a revamped version of a game they have already extensively played, especially as the game is still in the process of incorporating its numerous expansions and DLC.

Anticipation builds for the new map: The Center

The Center, a user-created map that gained official recognition as free DLC, was scheduled to debut in Ark: Survival Ascended by the end of February. This map is renowned for its diverse biomes, ranging from lush jungles to icy peaks and mesmerizing crystalline caverns. Studio Wildcard, the developer behind the game, has cited the need for additional time to ensure the map meets their high-quality standards as the reason for the delay.

In a recent community update, Studio Wildcard stated, "We’ve made the decision to postpone The Center as it wasn’t on track to launch with the level of quality we require. Our dedicated partners, who have been working on The Center while we focus on Scorched Earth, need more time to make sure it meets our expectations and yours. We’re sorry for this change in plans but we know it will be well worth it when The Center launches."

Despite the setback, players can look forward to the introduction of the Gigantoraptor on Wednesday, February 28. This new dinosaur, chosen by fans in Ark's fifth creature vote in June 2023, promises to add an exciting dynamic to the game. Additionally, the Oasisaur, another colossal dinosaur, is expected to join the roster as part of the upcoming Frontier Pack DLC, coinciding with the Scorched Earth expansion. The Oasisaur, described as a floating island capable of rejuvenating flora and fauna, is anticipated to be a game-changer for players.

As the Ark: Survival Ascended community waits for the new developments, Studio Wildcard has extended the Love Ascended event on all official servers until Monday, February 26, offering players additional content to explore.

Ark: Survival Ascended continues to evolve, with new dinosaurs and expansions on the horizon. As players navigate this prehistoric world, they can look forward to more immersive experiences and discoveries in the realms of Ark.