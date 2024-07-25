Key Takeaways Armored Core VI reached 3 million sales, praised for its vehicular combat by fans and critics alike.

Despite not being on Xbox Game Pass, the game's dedicated fan base has contributed to its success.

As FromSoftware continues to impress with Elden Ring, fans eagerly await news of their next project, possibly a Bloodborne remaster.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has reached an impressive sales milestone of over three million copies, which counts both physical and digital versions of the game. The official Armored Core X account confirmed the news on Thursday.

"Thank you to all Ravens, new and old, who have braved the fires and flown on borrowed wings," said the X account in response to the sales numbers. Fans have overall been delighted with FromSoftware's modern title in the Armored Core series.

Armored Core VI was praised for its intense combat.

Armored Core VI Continued to Sell

Back in August 2023, when the game first launched, Armored Core VI took the #2 spot behind Madden NFL 24 in the U.S. Despite initially losing to the football game, Armored Core VI has continued pumping sales, selling three million copies worldwide.

Critics enjoyed the game too. "From Software has focused on creating an amazing vehicular combat game, steeped in the roots of the franchise while bringing something awe-inspiring to fans who may have never dipped their toes in the genre before," said our sister site GameRant's four-and-a-half out of five-star review. "The games' speed, modification options, and fun gameplay loop will certainly draw in fans from around the world to fight and destroy each other."

Related Recommended Lightweight Builds - Armored Core 6 Get started with the customization of your builds in AC6 with these top lightweight builds.

The developer FromSoftware has been on a roll lately. Their latest Souls-like adventure Elden Ring has amassed a staggering 25 million sales milestone with its recently released DLC Shadow of the Erdtree hitting over 5 million in under a week. When you compare Armored Core VI to the sales of Elden Ring, it seems that the mech game didn't do very well. As this title is niche and appeals to those who love mechs, it should be considered a success. There is a question whether or not FromSoftware's prestigious history affected how Armored Core VI sold as well; the sixth entry was probably a lot of fans' first try with the mech series.

Armored Core VI has never been on Game Pass.

Armored Core VI Isn't on Xbox Game Pass

Another factor that may have improved Armored Core VI's sales numbers is that it isn't on Xbox Game Pass. Players have needed to buy the game to check it out instead. Those disappointed by this may want to check out Lies of P, an excellent Souls-like with gorgeous visuals and a thrilling combat system.

It is currently unclear what FromSoftware is working on next. As the DLC just launched in Elden Ring, it could be a while until we hear what the Japanese studio has cooking. Many Bloodborne fans are hoping for a remaster on PS5 that supports 60 frames per second.