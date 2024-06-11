Key Takeaways Coming in Mixtape is a new game by Beethoven and Dinosaur with Annapruna Interactive publishing, the two having previously put out The Artful Escape.

The game revolves around three teenagers experiencing dreamlike version of pasts events in their lives, triggered by a mixtape.

Coming later in 2025, Mixtape boasts a soundtrack featuring songs by Devo, Roxy Music, Smashing Pumpkins, and more.

Back in 2021, developers Beethoven and Dinosaur teamed up with Annapurna Interactive to bring us The Artful Escape, a musical odyssey based around journeying through a psychedelic '70s rock universe as a budding musician crafts his persona. And now, as seen in the recent Xbox Games Showcase, the same developer and publisher are teaming up again to bring us Mixtape, another odyssey based around music, but with several different twists compared to its predecessor. For one, the setting is jumping ahead to around the late '80s/early '90s, as opposed to the '70s. And in contrast to the surreal alien landscapes of before, here the game is set in Northern California, focusing on a smaller tale between a group of teenage friends. That said, there's still a touch of fantasy here, as seen through the titular mixtape, and in the trailer at the link here.

Mixing Up Some Memories

The setup for Mixtape is pretty simple, that being the story of three teenagers heading to their final party together before they graduate and leave the town behind. On the way there, though, their mixtape keeps pulling them into dreamlike versions of past events in their leaves, be it times they've snuck out, hung out in abandoned theme parks, skateboarded around town, and more. Just with extra floating, fireworks, and the riding of dinosaurs. It's a series of vignettes showcasing a teenage friendship, described as taking inspiration from coming-of-age movies and exploring such themes as the highs and lows of adolescence, moving on, and more, all presented with an interesting style.

But while the gameplay looks fun on its own, even if clearly focused on narrative, the real star here is the music. Again, where The Artful Escape had notable actors like Jason Schwartzman, Lena Headey, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers, Mixtape's big names instead go towards its soundtrack. Each song is what triggers all of our group's memories, so curation is key here, with the trailer alone showing teenage hijinks to the tune of "That's Good" by Devo and "More Than This" by Roxy Music, and promising additional songs from Siouxsie and the Banshees, Iggy Pop, Smashing Pumpkins, Lush, Joy Division, and more. It's a pretty impressive roster for an indie game, and it should definitely be interesting to see if each tune captures each moment perfectly. Mixtape is due out in 2025 for PC, XSX, and PS5 (with it being a day one Game Pass title as well), and looks to potentially be one nostalgic journey.