Key Takeaways Ascendant, a bright, tacky squad shooter set in a retro-futuristic 1980s world, offers a unique and fun gameplay experience.

The game is easy to pick up, especially for players of games like Apex Legends or Valorant, with constantly changing maps and a focus on strategy.

The lobby features social spaces, parkour, and minigames, while character customization options allow players to truly embrace their inner 1980s superstar.

Ascendant, the new squad-based tactical shooter from PlayFusion, has now officially entered the testing period. Some members of the team over at PlayFusion offered to give us a sneak peek and it was a crazy two hours. This isn't your father's shooter -- it's bright, it's tacky and it's loud. Oh yeah, I forgot to mention: it's set in a retro-futuristic world that really resembles the 1980s. The best part about the game is that it knows what it's trying to be and doesn't take itself too seriously in the process. You can tell the team really cares about the game and wants to put out a product the community will love.

How It All Started...

The preview began with a brief presentation from Murray Pannell, Head of Marketing, and Benny Peczek, Principal Game Designer. The presentation was engaging, but it was really just laying the groundwork for the interactive fun to come. I went ahead and completed the tutorial while I was listening in on their presentation, and man, the tutorial sets the tone for the game right off the bat. Without getting too much into the nitty-gritty details, picture this: it's a combination of the rugged badassery of typical shooters and the blinding colorfulness of the eighties. You get the run-down, you understand the basic objectives and then you're good to move on.

Easy to Pick Up and Start Shooting

One of the reoccurring messages I received from the development team was that they wanted the game to be easy to transition to from other games like Apex Legends, Valorant or Call of Duty. And to be honest? They completely nailed it. Some of the devs in my squad asked me what games I had experience playing (Call of Duty and Valorant) and were able to translate every control from common ones in other games. The biggest change from these other games is the adaptation mechanic: the map will be different every time you load into a game. When the landscape, teams, events and extraction points change every match, you're the only constant in the game.

There's not much to be said about the gameplay itself; you pick your weapon and set out to beat the other teams. It's a 3v3v3 setup that's most easily described as capture-the-flag meets your typical FPS. Try to secure more biocores than the other teams and watch out for those sneaks trying to steal them from you. Because it's a 3v3v3, strategy plays into it much more than a casual game of team deathmatch; if you're smart, sandwiching another team between you and your adversaries has proven to be successful. There's more to the game than just strategy, but it's honestly a vibe that you have to experience yourself.

Is This a Shooter or a Fancy Game of Hide and Seek?

The lobby was one of the standout features of the preview, offering a social space alongside a waiting room of sorts. Here you can meet other players, parkour around the map, change your style, play minigames or alter your loadout; that's not all of it, but those were the actions I most commonly observed throughout the preview. If you're not sure about the controls yet, use that time to parkour around the map (or repeatedly fall and plummet to your 'death' like I did). If you're playing with a group, the minigames are amazing to take part in. The entire server played a game of hide and seek, something you can sign up for in one of the lobby buildings. There were laughs, curses and a lot of emotes going around for those few minutes, even if we weren't technically playing the main game.

Shopping at the Mall is Now Even Better

Now on to my favorite part: the character customization. When you load in, you're faced with the most important choice you'll ever make in the Ascendant universe, which is "What do you want to look like?" Complete with a totally tubular blue and purple vaporwave background, the menu is full of wacky options. Sure, it's not Baldur's Gate 3 levels of customization, but Ascendant has way more options than other FPS. There are two body types to choose from, along with eight skin tones. You can pick out more minute details such as your eye color, facial structure, head scars and body scars. The beauty and clothing tabs offer choices like outrageous makeup, voluminous hair and epic outfits in order to make your character truly reflect your inner 1980s superstar.

Alright, Now It's Your Turn

Sounds like a lot of fun, right? Well, hold on tight for this next part -- very soon, Ascendant will be available for a limited time beta preview. August 3 and 4 will be the only days that you can participate in Ascendant's Open Beta Weekend, with the beta beginning at 10am EDT on the 3rd and ending at 11:59pm EDT on the 4th. The event will be organized through Steam and only available on PC. If you feel like joining the Beta Squad and spending a weekend with good vibes, then you can sign up on the website (or play via the game's Steam page).