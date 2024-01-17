Key Takeaways Ascendant Infinity is a unique and chaotic squad-based, tactical shooting game with unpredictable events and dynamic maps.

The game emphasizes speed, strategy, and teamwork in intense 3v3v3v3 battles for resources.

Ascendant Infinity offers rich customization options and a persistent social lobby, creating a personalized and immersive gaming experience.

In a groundbreaking move that promises to redefine the gaming landscape, PlayFusion, the visionary Cambridge-based entertainment studio, has revealed the world's inaugural "Adaption Shooter" – Ascendant Infinity. Crafted by industry veterans and former RuneScape developers, Ascendant Infinity thrusts players into a retro sci-fi arena tinged with an irreverent '80s vibe, delivering a squad-based, tactical 3v3v3v3 PVP, promising a hilarious shooter experience like never before.

Embark on Tactical Chaos

Ascendant Infinity immerses players in competitive matches on dynamically changing maps where unpredictability is the only constant. As 4 teams of 3 engage in a high-stakes race to extract precious resources, the game introduces a level of tactical chaos that demands adaptability. Bullet-strewn firefights and mutated wildlife intensify the challenge, prompting players to strategize, whether through setting up ambushes, charging headlong into battle, or employing strategic tools like airstrikes and toxic gas.

Key Features Redefining the Genre

Dynamic Battles

Engage in intense 3v3v3v3 battles, where squads compete dynamically for resources, emphasizing the importance of speed, strategy, and teamwork. In a game as fast-paced as this promises to be, get ready to jump into a voice call with some friends to give yourself a combat and strategy edge!

The game's ever-shifting environment, evolving enemy tactics, and player-triggered events ensure that no two battles are alike, providing an exhilarating and unpredictable experience.

Extensive Customization

It's no secret that gamers love their fashion items. Ascendant Infinity places player choice at the forefront, offering a plethora of customization options. Players can tailor-make (get it?) their outfits to suit their preferences, and get some awesome, colorful retro looks that they can bring with them into combat or persistent lobbies.

Persistent Lobby

Say goodbye to tedious waiting times with Ascendant Infinity's persistent social lobby. This means, unlike other shooters out there, you will be able to socialize and make friends easily with the gamers you come into contact with. And that's not all - you can also engage in various other activities, from leaderboard challenges to jumping into a team together, before diving into the heart of battle.

Adapt or Die in Ascendant Infinity

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, there was no set release date. However, eager players can wishlist Ascendant Infinity on Steam and the Epic Store.

For exclusive benefits and closed beta access, enthusiasts can sign up on the official game website. The cinematic trailer provides a glimpse into the thrilling world of Ascendant Infinity.

The Future of Gaming Unleashed

Ascendant Infinity is more than just a game; it's a revolutionary leap into the future of gaming. The squad-based, tactical FPS experience with a dynamic game map, unpredictable events, and an extensive range of customization options ensures every match is a unique, adrenaline-fueled adventure. Whether honing skills in the lobby or diving into the chaotic battles, Ascendant Infinity challenges players to adapt or face the consequences in a biopunk world where survival demands strategic prowess. Are you ready to adapt or die?