Assassin’s Creed has, in recent times, become a massive time sink with a nearly endless amount of content to grind. Ubisoft tends to also release one or two expansion pack DLCs alongside every mainline title in the franchise that further bolsters the amount of content in the game.

Of all the expansion packs, the following are considered the best, either because of their story, the quality of their content, the setting they take place in, or simply because they tie up loose ends in the main game.

9 The Da Vinci Disappearance

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Renaissance Rome holds many secrets, but none quite as intriguing as the mysteries surrounding Leonardo da Vinci's disappearance in 1506. This Brotherhood expansion weaves a tale of secret cults, ancient knowledge, and the ever-present shadow of the First Civilization. The Hermeticists, a mysterious group obsessed with esoteric wisdom, kidnap Leonardo for his research into the Temple of Pythagoras, launching Ezio into a race against time to save his closest friend and ally.

Beyond the main storyline, players get to revisit a transformed Villa Auditore in Monteriggioni and explore previously hidden areas of Rome. The expansion enriched the multiplayer experience with four distinctive new characters: the calculating Officer, the sophisticated Marquis, the mysterious Pariah, and the cunning Smuggler, alongside fresh maps that breathe new life into Brotherhood's online community.

Those who completed Leonardo's controversial war machine missions in the main game are treated to special dialogue options, adding extra layers to one of gaming's most memorable friendships.

8 The Lost Archive

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Deep within the Animus lies a story of a descent into madness, told through the fractured memories of Clay Kaczmarek, known to most as Subject 16. This Revelations expansion transforms the series' signature memory corridors into abstract psychological landscapes that mirror Clay's deteriorating mental state. As players navigate through surreal environments, they uncover the truth behind Clay's investigation into Abstergo, his shocking discovery about Lucy's true allegiance, and the ultimate sacrifice he made to aid Desmond's journey.

Each memory segment comes alive through emotionally charged voice recordings that transform Clay from a mysterious figure leaving cryptic messages into a tragic hero whose story becomes central to the modern-day narrative. The Lost Archive expansion also provides crucial context about Lucy's betrayal, explaining the events that led to Juno forcing Desmond's hand at the end of Brotherhood.

7 Dead Kings

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Unity

Offered as an apology to players for the catastrophe that was the release of AC Unity, the Dead Kings DLC takes place after the tumultuous events of the French Revolution, where the city of Saint-Denis harbors dark secrets in its ancient catacombs. Unity's expansion sees Arno Dorian venturing into these underground labyrinths, where new gameplay mechanics create an atmosphere of tension and discovery.

The lantern puzzles transform pitch-black passages into claustrophobic challenges, while the brutal guillotine gun serves as both a close-combat axe and a long-range mortar launcher, embodying the violent aftermath of the Revolution.

Through the story, players witness Arno's transformation from a revenge-driven assassin into a mature protector of France's historical treasures. The Raiders' mechanical puzzles scattered throughout the expansion offer brain-teasing challenges that reward players with fascinating pieces of Medieval French history. A deeper mystery unfolds as Arno investigates the theft of royal relics, adding an archaeological adventure layer to the already rich narrative, making Dead Kings one of the best DLC expansion packs in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

6 Fate of Atlantis

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Greek mythology springs to life across three vast episodes in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey's largest expansion. Starting in the ethereal fields of Elysium, continuing through the depths of the Underworld, and culminating in the magnificent lost city of Atlantis itself, each realm offers its own distinct visual identity and challenges.

The modern-day narrative takes significant strides as Layla Hassan delves deeper into the connection between the Isu civilization and human mythology. With over 30 hours of content that lets players interact with Greek Gods and legendary figures like Persephone, Hades, and Atlas, and don unique armor sets and weapons themed after Greek gods that dramatically alter combat approaches, Fate of Atlantis is a must-play for anyone who enjoyed the main game.

5 Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla