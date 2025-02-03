History is considered by many to be a boring subject, and unless you have a deep inclination to know about the events that shaped the present, it can be a slog to sit through history classes. But what if this history was presented through a virtual, fully explorable world that captured a slice of life of the time period it was set in?

Related 8 Most Iconic Locations across Assassin’s Creed Games Ubisoft is a masterclass in recreating historic locations in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and these are the most iconic.

Assassin’s Creed games are often considered to be the best history teachers, and while the games might not be the most accurate ones, the level of intrigue they incite, even among players who aren’t too interested in history, is unprecedented. These open worlds are set during some of the most happening time periods and locations, and throughout the lengthy franchise, these games are considered by many to have the best worlds.

10 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The Land of a Thousand Kings

RPG Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 90% Released November 10, 2020 Developer(s) Ubisoft Publisher(s) Ubisoft OpenCritic Rating Strong

Sprawling across the harsh beauty of 9th-century England, Valhalla's open world stretches from the snowy peaks of Northumbria to the rolling hills of Wessex. The map divides into distinct regions, each controlled by different Saxon kingdoms with their own political struggles and alliances. Unlike the denser parkour-heavy cities of earlier games, Valhalla’s world focuses on raw landscapes and the slow, methodical pace of Viking exploration. Rivers act as roads for the longship, with raids offering some of the game’s most satisfying moments.

Hidden throughout the vast wilderness are artifacts from Roman occupation, including ruins that tell stories of Britain's complex history. The world feels alive with season-changing mechanics that transform the landscape, while settlement building adds personal investment to the territory. Though cities like Winchester, London, and Jorvik provide an urban break from the wilderness, Valhalla’s open world shines in its sheer variety thanks to the inclusion of mythological places like Asgard and Jotunheim as separate explorable realms.

9 Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

A City That Never Sleeps

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Released October 23, 2015 Developer(s) Ubisoft Publisher(s) Ubisoft OpenCritic Rating Strong

Few games capture the chaotic sprawl of the Industrial Revolution like Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and its version of 1868 London remains one of the series’ most unique open worlds. Unlike the medieval cities of earlier games, this is a world of soot-covered factories, smog-choked streets, and endless rows of brick tenements, all bisected by the River Thames, which is teeming with boats, barges, and criminals waiting to throw anyone who crosses them into the water.

With buildings towering higher than in any previous title, the game introduced a grappling hook, an essential tool given London’s sheer scale. Horse-drawn carriages race through alleyways, gang wars break out in Whitechapel, and iconic landmarks like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace serve as major locations in both the main story and side activities. The day-night cycle brings different activities, with fight clubs emerging at night while child liberation missions become available during working hours, reflecting the harsh realities of Industrial Revolution-era London.

8 Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Rome Wasn’t Built in a Day, but It Can Be Reclaimed in One

Action Adventure Systems Released November 16, 2010 Developer(s) Ubisoft Publisher(s) Ubisoft

For the first time in the series, Brotherhood built an open world where an entire game was set within one city: Rome. But rather than limiting exploration, it elevated it. The Eternal City in Brotherhood is a labyrinth of crumbling ruins, Renaissance palaces, and narrow alleyways that let Ezio Auditore seamlessly blend into the crowd.

Rome was riddled with Borgia influence, and as Ezio reclaimed districts by burning down Borgia towers, the city would change: shops would open, Assassins would patrol the streets, and previously inaccessible areas would become free to explore. There was also the underground exploration system that connected various parts of the city through ancient Roman tunnels, each telling stories of the city's past through collectible artifacts and hidden tombs.

7 Assassin’s Creed 3

The Frontier’s Last Stand

The American Colonial frontier in Assassin's Creed 3 brings seasonal changes that drastically affect both gameplay and navigation. Summer's dense forests transform into snow-covered hunting grounds in winter, with deep snow affecting movement speed and leaving footprints that made it difficult to cover up Connor’s tracks.

It’s in the latter parts of the game where theits open world truly shines. For the first time in the series, parkour wasn’t just limited to buildings. Trees, cliffs, and rocky outcroppings provided natural pathways that allowed Connor to move with the agility of an Assassin in an environment that felt untamed and alive.

Boston and New York were also teeming with life, showcasing the contrast between colonial architecture and revolutionary chaos. And it's in Assassin’s Creed 3 that naval gameplay makes its first meaningful appearance, hinting at the mechanic’s potential for a sequel and setting up the game’s world as being one of the most diverse ones in the franchise.

6 Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Where Ancient Meets Modern