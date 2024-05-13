Key Takeaways The next installment in the series, the Japan-set Assassin's Creed Codename Red is now Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A livestream for the game's cinematic trailer will release on May 15, 2024 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.

Shadows is part of the Assassin's Creed Infinity project; details are scarce.

This is no Mirage. Today, Ubisoft revealed new information regarding the highly-anticipated next mainline installment of the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, now called Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ubisoft, like a true assassin, came out of nowhere to announce a name change for the placeholder name of the next installment, set in Feudal Japan. Once called Assassin's Creed Codename Red, the game will now be known as Assassin's Creed Shadows. And, to add to that, we won't have to wait long to see it in action. A livestream for the game's cinematic trailer debut is planned for May 15 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST. A link to the live stream, premiering on Ubisoft's YouTube page, is available here.

Those who may want to inspect further, on all Assassin's Creed social channels like Instagram and TikTok, can participate in a countdown. An Hourglass puzzle awaits viewers and, should you crack the code, you'll be given a reward. As of right now, what the prize is in unknown. Fortune does favor the bold, so take a leap of faith, Assassin's Creed pun intended.

Lurking in the Shadows

Close

As mentioned previously, Assassin's Creed Shadows takes place in Feudal Japan, a long-awaited setting for the series. The title was revealed in September 2022 during the inaugural Assassin's Creed Showcase. The showcase revealed other titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage and Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe. Shadows is also linked to an even bigger project called Assassin's Creed Infinity, but details are scarce as to what Infinity is at this time.

In recent years, the franchise has been finding it's identity after moving away from yearly releases. For a time, Assassin's Creed switched from stealth-action to RPG-inspired with titles like Origins, Odyssey, and, more recently, Valhalla. Shadows will be in the same vein, though we've yet to see or hear if and what changes will be made. The most recent installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, which was released in September 2023, brought the series back to it's roots with a small yet satisfying experience for fans.

It's important to note that the event is a month before the slated Ubisoft Forward event, which streams live on June 10, 2024. It may not be all coincidence for Shadows' reveal being now, as perhaps the presentation could reveal gameplay or a release window. Until then, we're stuck in the shadows, like the Brotherhood would want us to be.

Assassin's Creed Shadows does not currently have a release date. As mentioned before, the debut of the game's cinematic trailer happens on May 15, 2024 at 9 a.m PST/12 p.m. EST.