The Assassin's Creed franchise has been consistently releasing games for over fifteen years now, constantly switching out protagonists with nearly every entry to create a tapestry of master Assassins throughout all known human history. This naturally raises a question: who is the best Assassin?

With over a dozen playable Assassins from the games to consider, not to mention the myriad of ones from the comics or NPCs from the games, answering that question is difficult. While the answer to that question may come down to personal preference or an analysis of personality, it can also be determined by examining character's feats, how remembered they will be throughout history and how long they remain in the Assassin's Brotherhood.

16 14. Arno Dorian

Barely an Assassin

Right at the bottom of the list is Arno Dorian from Assassin's Creed: Unity, the only protagonist in the series to be kicked out of the Assassin’s Brotherhood for incompetence. That alone would be enough to place him at the bottom of this list, but Arno makes a worse name for himself throughout the story of Unity by frequently siding with a Templar and causing unnecessary deaths.

With his long series of failures, a pension for killing with proper sanction and a strange outfit even by Assassin's Creed protagonist standards, one has to wonder how he was the only previous protagonist to make a cameo in the 2016 Assassin's Creed movie.

15 13. Kassandra

Born before the Brotherhood Existed

While both Kassandra and Alexios are selectable protagonists in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, only Kassandra is treated as Canon, a shocking choice considering how long it took for Ubisoft to make a mainline game with a female protagonist and therefore only she makes this list. Despite making the list, though, she has to rank low by default for one simple reason: she isn't an Assassin.

Due to Assassin's Creed: Odyssey taking place nearly 400 years before the Assassin's Brotherhood was created, Kassandra not only lacks many aesthetic tools associated with the Assassins such as a hidden blade, but personality-wise she would much rather charge into enemy camps and fight them all at once than even consider sneaking in. She will at least rank higher than Arno as never becoming an Assassin is still higher praise than being kicked out of the Brotherhood, though.

14 12. Eivor

More Viking than Assassin

Similar to Kassandra from Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Eivor from Assassin's Creed: Valhalla never joins the Assassin's Brotherhood. Unlike Kassandra, though, Eivor's actions throughout the course of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla are much closer to what one would expect from an Assassin's Creed protagonist.

In between dealing with Sigurd’s shenanigans and forming alliances all over England, Eivor performs stealthy assassinations on members of the Templar Order with a hidden blade. She was even able to discover that the King of England himself was a Templar, making her enough of an Assassin to not be placed at the bottom of the list.

13 11. Shay Patrick Cormac

Betrayed the Brotherhood

Shay Cormac is unique among Assassin's Creed protagonists as he's the only one to betray the Assassins and join the Templar Order, an act that Desmond Miles had only considered but didn't act upon. While this makes Shay an interesting character as the player watches his struggle, it also of course means he has to rank low on a list of the best Assassins.

Unlike others below him, though, he did willingly choose to leave the Brotherhood as opposed to never joining or being kicked out, which gives him extra points. Despite this low ranking, though, he isn't at the bottom of the list due to his amazing cunning, use of gadgets such as an air rifle, and skills that allowed him to take down master Assassins such as Achilles and Adewale.

Shay is actually one of my favorite protagonists in the series, it's just almost impossible to justify ranking him high on a list of the best Assassins.

12 10. Shao Jun

The Apprentice Doesn't Live Up to the Master

One would expect great things from the apprentice of Ezio Auditore, but sadly Shao Jun from Assassin's Creed Chronicles doesn't live up to them. From a combination of a lack of screen time to the strange structure of Chronicles, Shao Jun comes off as more incompetent than anything.

Spending the majority of her game searching for a box she swore to protect and watching many comrades and citizens die over it, only for that box to end up overseas, may leave a sour taste in the mouth of players. While her manga would later give her extra character development, it's a shame that Shao Jun was never given a full console game to really show her skills

11 9. Basim Ibn Ishaq

A Master of Mischief

Basim is unique among Assassin's Creed protagonists as he was introduced as a side character in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla before going on to star in his own mainline game. Typically side characters in this franchise get relegated to side games or comics like Shao Jun was.

Despite starring in his own mainline game, Basim's actions in Assassin's Creed: Mirage don't measure up to what one would expect from an Assassin's Creed protagonist, as he hardly makes a dent in the Templar Order's plans. He does, however, make a name for himself by saving the Assassin's from extinction and devising a plan to live far beyond his years. One can only hope we see the full scope of his plan in Assassin's Creed: Shadows.

10 8. The Frye Twin

Two Halves of the Same Whole

Jacob and Lydie Frye will be sharing a slot on this list for a simple reason: they are a duo who bring out the best in each other. Throughout Assassin's Creed: Syndicate we see various examples of the two truly needing each other in order to pull off the incredible schemes required of them, combining Lydie's intelligence with Jakob’s brute force.

Through working together the pair are successfully able to liberate the entirety of England from the rule of the Templars, find the cloak of Eden and even stop the famed serial killer Jack the Ripper later in their careers. While they may not be the best Assassins in the series, they fully deserve placement in the middle of this list.

9 7. Adewale

Liberator of the Seven Sea

Adewale is a rare example of an Assassin's Creed side character who went on to lead his own game. Well, a DLC expansion that was later sold as a standalone release. Despite the short length of Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry, Adewale is quickly able to shine as a grand Assassin in his own right.

Despite the world and society being against him, Adewale constantly proves his bravery and morality by going out of his way to save slaves from plantations and eliminate those who would oppress him. While his impact on the world is small and limited to a single island, he more than deserves to be placed in the middle of this list.

8 6. Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad

Iconic and Original

Next up on the list is Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad, Assassin grand master and main character of the original Assassin's Creed. Altair may have less screen time than most other Assassins in the franchise due to his game being shorter than theirs, but he makes up for it in presence and feats.

Altair’s scenes in Assassin's Creed Revelations portray him as the wisest of Assassins, willing to bide his time and plan for years instead of immediately charging into battle. This leads to him being a wise mentor for an entire castle’s worth of apprentices and his name being remembered throughout history. The only reason he isn't higher on this list is because those above him have a higher amount of feats.

7 5. Connor Kenway

Honest to His Ideals

Connor Kenway, also known as Ratonhnhaké:ton, became an Assassin during one of the most important points in history: the foundation of the United States of America. This was a time of tribulatons for both the Assassins and the Templars as both organizations were trying to set their roots in this new nation, hoping to put their own allies in power.

Despite fierce opposition from some of the best names in the Templar Order, including his own father, Connor was able to beat the odds and become America's first master Assassin. Skill at both land assassinations, battles at sea and negotiations, Connor was a threat to any who would stand in his path. His only flaw was thinking peace was truly achievable, a mistake that led to his tribe losing their home. Despite that, though, he more than deserves to be near the top of this list.

6 4. Aveline de Grandpré

Aveline from Assassin's Creed: Liberation is an unfortunately overlooked protagonist in the grand scale of the franchise. Due to her original game being exclusive to the PlayStation Vita, many people were unable to experience her tale firsthand. While Aveline may not have had a huge effect on the world like some Assassin grand masters, she did have an incredible effect on her community as she ventured to liberate as many slaves as she could across America.

Aveline's greatest skill as an Assassin was being a master of disguise. Outside of dawning her Assassin outfit, Aveline would also wear slave garbs to sneak into plantations and noble clothes to fit in with high society, using both disguises to both learn about and get close enough to kill her targets. With these great skills, Aveline earns a placement near the top of this list.

5 3. Edward Kenway

From Scoundrel to Mentor

Edward Kenway lived a complicated life. For most of his days, he was a scoundrel who terrorized the seven seas, looting any ship that would cross his path. He was more than willing to scam the Assassins and form a deal with a Templar. Through the plot of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, however, the player is able to slowly watch as Edward develops from a scoundrel into a noble man guided solely by doing the right thing.

Watching Edward turn from a no-name pirate into a grandmaster British Assassin is one of the greatest plots the Assassin's Creed franchise has pulled off to this day, and his skills in battle are nothing to scoff at either. With his twin blades, Edward was able to cut down hundreds of foes across the world and keep what remained of the Assassin’s Brotherhood safe. He more than earned this high placement on the list.

4 2. Ezio Auditore da Firenze

Ezio from Assassin's Creed 2 is one of the most-recognizable characters in video game history and he rightfully earned that title. At the beginning of his journey, Ezio is nothing more than an angry teenager seeking revenge for the murder of his family, but through a several decades-long journey, he becomes a master Assassin who will be remembered for the rest of time.

Ezio's legacy will forever be about forming the modern Assassin's Brotherhood. Throughout the second and third games in the Ezio trilogy, he recruits anyone who society rejects to form a massive group that would last for all of history. His skills and battle and assassination tactics aren't anything to scoff at either, as he may have had the most prominent kill in the franchise when he went after the Pope himself. Ezio would easily rank at the top of this list if there wasn't just a single person better than him.

1 1. Bayek of Siwa

Assassin's Creed: Origins introduced players around the world to Bayek of Siwa: the very first Assassin. Similar to Ezio, Bayek's journey begins with him merely seeking revenge over the murder of a family member. Players truly get to feel Bayek's emotional turmoil through an amazing voice performance by Abubakar Salim and relate to his pain of losing a child.

Bayek's assassination skills and techniques throughout Assassin's Creed: Origins form the foundation for every other character on this list. He was the first to use hidden blades, the first to rely on an eagle's vision and even lost a finger as the Assassins of Altair's generation did. He is the ideal Assassin and must place at the top of this ranking.