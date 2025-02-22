The Assassin’s Creed franchise, with nearly 14 mainline games released over the period of around 18 years, has explored a plethora of different historical locations. Each game was set in a different timeline and focused specifically on a single point of conflict during that time.

With no indication of Ubisoft slowing down the releases in the Assassin’s Creed series, here are the best locations that we hope the developer will use as the settings for one of the future entries.

7 Mexico

A Revolution and the War of Independence

There’s no shortage of blood-soaked conflicts in Mexico’s history, but few are as ripe for an Assassin’s Creed adaptation as the Mexican War of Independence (1810–1821). A secret war between Assassins and Templars could weave through the ranks of revolutionaries like Miguel Hidalgo and Jose Maria Morelos, with conspiracies unfolding in the grand colonial cities and rugged rural battlegrounds.

The conflict between the Spanish crown and insurgents presents the perfect backdrop for a world teeming with sprawling haciendas, underground resistance networks, and volatile power struggles. Players could be freerunning through the rooftops of Mexico City’s colonial-era streets, infiltrating Spanish strongholds, and using hidden blades to dismantle the oppressive rule of the Viceroyalty of New Spain.

Another era that demands attention is the Mexican Revolution of 1910, which contains in itself an explosive decade of political upheaval, betrayals, and shifting alliances. The Templars, hidden within the corrupt Porfirio Díaz regime, could be pulling the strings of Mexico’s oligarchy, while the Assassins fan the flames of rebellion. The introduction of revolvers, early automatic weapons, and horseback combat could also seamlessly integrate into Assassin’s Creed’s evolving gameplay systems.

6 Indian Subcontinent

Empires Rise, Kingdoms Fall

Ubisoft has dabbled in India before with Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, but a side-scrolling spin-off barely scratched the surface of the subcontinent’s layered history. A full-fledged mainline entry set during the Indian Rebellion of 1857, widely regarded as the First War of Independence, would be an ideal setting.

British colonial rule, Hindu and Muslim mutineers who put aside their differences to collectively become Indians, and secretive factions plotting behind palace doors create a setting brimming with intrigue. The East India Company, long suspected of being a Templar front, could be tightening its grip on the region, while the Assassins work from the shadows to dismantle the colonial machine.

Alternatively, the Mughal Empire’s Rise offers another compelling timeline. The empire’s golden age was rife with court politics, betrayals, and power-hungry warlords. The Assassins could be tied to Rajput warriors resisting Mughal expansion, engaging in a hidden war beneath the surface of grand cities like Delhi, Agra, and Lahore. Missions like assassination contracts inside the grand halls of the Red Fort, or quests that send players to parkour on the marble domes of the Taj Mahal, would be a dream come true for Indian Assassin’s Creed fans.

5 Russia

The Land of Czars and Revolution

One of the most dramatic shifts in world history unfolded in Russia during the Russian Revolution (1917–1923), making it a prime setting for an Assassin’s Creed game. The downfall of the Romanovs, the rise of Bolshevism, and the chaos of civil war could set the stage for an Assassin protagonist who’s embedded in underground revolutionary movements.

The Templars, deeply entrenched in the aristocracy, would fight to preserve the old world, while the Assassins attempt to shape the future. A game set in this era could embrace the brutality of urban warfare, secret police operations, and espionage, with snowy St. Petersburg and Moscow serving as treacherous playgrounds.

Looking further back, the Time of Troubles (1598–1613) presents another era teeming with conflict. This period of famine, invasions, and internal strife left Russia vulnerable, making it a prime battleground for Assassins and Templars. With rival claimants rooting for the throne and foreign powers meddling in Russian affairs, the Assassin’s Brotherhood could be working in the shadows to prevent a full-scale collapse.

4 Germany

An Engrossing Time

The Holy Roman Empire during the Protestant Reformation (1517–1648) could serve as one of the most unique Assassin’s Creed settings yet. A continent fractured by religious upheaval, Martin Luther’s challenge to the Catholic Church, and the brutal wars that followed would make for a gripping narrative.

The Templars could be working through both religious institutions and the monarchies, manipulating the conflict to reshape Europe. Cities like Nuremberg and Wittenberg, filled with towering cathedrals and medieval streets, would provide a diverse and vertical world to explore.

Germany also played a pivotal role in the Napoleonic Wars (1803–1815), where shifting alliances and secret conspiracies defined the battle for Europe. A German Assassin caught between French occupation forces and local resistance could navigate the dense, war-ravaged cities of Prussia and Bavaria, targeting key military figures and uncovering plots that extend beyond the battlefield.

In either of these eras, the Cologne Cathedral could stand out as one of the main attractions, with its towering spires offering a breathtaking vantage point for an Assassin’s Leap of Faith.

For a more modern setting, an Assassin’s Creed game set in Nazi Germany (1933-1945) could serve as a historically accurate alternative to the Wolfenstein games. While the Assassin’s Creed series has touched on this era in minor ways, a full-fledged entry set in Nazi Germany would bring one of the darkest chapters of history to life with all the depth, historical detail, and intrigue the franchise is known for.

3 Africa

The Shadow War of the Continent

Africa’s vast and diverse history offers countless potential settings, but the Scramble for Africa (1880s–1910s) stands out. European empires, driven by greed, carved up the continent, sparking wars, uprisings, and hidden resistance movements. An Assassin operating in this era could be embedded in anti-colonial struggles, moving between different regions from the savannas of East Africa to the dense jungles of the Congo, exposing the Templars’ involvement in imperial expansion.

Another compelling choice is the Zulu Resistance of 1879. The Anglo-Zulu War pitted a technologically superior British army against the fiercely resilient Zulu Kingdom. A Zulu Assassin, trained in traditional combat and stealth, could use guerrilla tactics to sabotage British advances, striking key colonial officials who serve as Templar agents seeking control over the region’s resources.

2 The Wild West

The Last Lawless Frontier

Despite a brief mention in one of Jacob Frye’s letters to his sister in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – The Last Maharaja DLC, the Wild West remains untouched by a mainline game. The Outlaw Era (1880s–1890s) is the perfect setting, where an Assassin blends in with drifters, bounty hunters, and gunslingers, navigating a world in transition.

With the expansion of the railroad, industrialization creeping westward, and lawmen struggling to maintain order, the Templars could be using their influence to shape the future of America. Missions similar to the ones in Red Dead Redemption 2 could play out, where an Assassin takes over a moving train but with more ulterior motives than just stealing the supplies within the locomotive.

The Mexican-American War (1846–1848) is another fascinating period. With the United States pushing westward and Mexico struggling to hold its territory, an Assassin caught in the crossfire could reveal a larger conspiracy influencing the conflict. The frontier’s mix of small towns, untamed wilderness, and growing cities would provide a dynamic open-world playground.

1 Australia

A Penal Colony Turned Battleground

The Convict Era (1788–1850s) makes Australia one of the most unique potential Assassin’s Creed settings. When the British established penal colonies in Sydney Cove, the land became a powder keg of criminals, Indigenous resistance, and colonial expansion. An Assassin, possibly a wrongfully convicted prisoner, could navigate the dangerous and lawless settlements, fighting against the growing influence of the British-backed Templars on the continent.

A later setting, the Eureka Rebellion (1854), would shift the focus to the gold rush and the uprising of miners against corrupt British authorities. The secret war between Assassins and Templars could unfold through the power struggles over Australia’s newfound wealth, with sprawling goldfields and lawless boomtowns serving as the perfect backdrop.