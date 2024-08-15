Key Takeaways The Assassin's Creed franchise includes a mixed bag of narratives, and here we rank the mainline games' stories.

Some titles' plots fizzle out with filler quests and locked true endings behind DLC.

Others offer a perfectly developed and balanced take on the modern-day and historical plots.

The plot of Assassin's Creed is one that will either greatly excite players or leave them annoyed and dissatisfied. With an overarching story that spans nearly 20 games and over a decade's worth of comics, there has been varying quality in each game's individual plots. This raises the question of which Assassin's Creed has the best plot.

To simplify that question, one must first narrow down that search to just the games. Analyzing each comic and novel, which are all canon and important, can be quite messy. As such this list will only analyze the mainline console game (leaving out spinoffs like chronicles) and question if their plots are well told and engaging and if they incorporate the modern-day segments well or not.

This was a lengthy endeavor, but we played through every mainline game in the series before writing this list. So the rankings, while subjective, are truly based on experience.

14 Assassin's Creed Unity

Barely feels like the same series

Action Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 71/100 Critics Recommend: 36% Released November 11, 2014

At the bottom of this list lies Assassin's Creed Unity. The first PS4 game in the franchise gave players what felt like a directionless plot which did not continue threads set up by the PS3 games in the series. In addition to that, the Assassin's Brotherhood in this game felt very disconnected from how they operated in previous games, often making the player wonder if they were even the same group we came to know.

The game also lacks any modern-day plot, an aspect of Assassin's Creed that the franchise fundamentally doesn't work without. Top that all off with a misuse of historical figures and reducing Napoleon to a mere cameo, and you've got the worst plot in the franchise.

13 Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Tries to do too much at once

Action RPG Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 83% Released October 15, 2018

Assassin's Creed Odyssey's plot begins with intrigue, promise, and high production-value cutscenes to draw the player in. Unfortunately, by the time the player reaches the end of the game, that intrigue fizzles out as they are sent on quests that feel like filler to space out the game's runtime, which are very rarely accompanied by a well-animated cutscene.

In addition to this, several of the game's initial plot threads get cast aside and turned into side quests as the game progresses. Add on that the game's true ending is locked behind a DLC campaign, and you've got the perfect recipe for a disappointing Assassin's Creed plot.

12 Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Doesn't live up to its potential

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Released October 23, 2015

Next up on the list is Assassin's Creed Syndicate. The plot of Syndicate stands out as unique among other games in the franchise as not only does it star two protagonists, but it also takes place in three different time eras: 1800s London, World War 1, and modern day. At least, on paper it does. In practice, the game heavily sidelines Evie Frye in favor of her brother, and both the modern-day plot as well as the World War 1 content feel half-baked with how short they are.

In addition to all of that, Syndicate's antagonists are some of the weakest in the franchise. Rarely do we see any Templar enact a plan that the protagonists must stop. With all of these factors in mind, the game must fall low on this list.

11 Assassin's Creed III: Liberation

Simple but effective

Stealth Action-Adventure Open-World Systems Released October 30, 2012

Assassin's Creed III: Liberation's story is much more humble than other games in the franchise. Instead of stopping a world-ending plot by the Templars, players are instead greeted by a simpler story of family and discovery. While most of the game's plot points aren't much to write home about, it's still quite an enjoyable experience in the moment.

The game's plot is also elevated by being the first Assassin's Creed game to introduce the plot point of Abstergo Entertainment selling heavily edited stories of the Assassin-Templar War as video games for propaganda. So while it may be placed low on this list, it is still a very enjoyable story.

10 Assassin's Creed Revelations

A filler-filled finale

Action Open-World Systems Released November 15, 2011

Assassin's Creed Revelations had a lot of weight to carry on its shoulders as both the conclusion of the Ezio trilogy and a sequel to the original Assassin's Creed. Because of that, it feels unfair to judge the plot of Revelations too harshly, as it is filled with plenty of cool moments that truly capture the best parts of the previous games. However, that doesn't stop many of the events in this game from feeling like filler content, as Ubisoft was preparing for Assassin's Creed III.

The events of Revelations do little to move the overall Assassin's Creed story forward, so while it isn't a bad story, it would be hard to justify ranking it high on this list.

9 Assassin's Creed Mirage

A thrilling tale of self-discovery

Action-Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 72% Released October 12, 2023

Next up on the list is Assassin's Creed Mirage, the first title in the series to be released on PS5. Despite having the same style of gameplay as the mainline games, the plot and structure of Mirage are more in-line with spin-off titles like the Chronicles games. Giving a side character introduced earlier in the franchise their own short adventure to shine. While this is good in theory, the first two-thirds of Mirage's story can end up feeling directionless, as the missions rarely connect to each other or the overarching plot. The game also lacks any form of modern day storyline, which will hopefully return in Assassin's Creed: Shadows

The last third of the game makes up for this though, as the player is sent on thrilling missions like infiltrating a palace and protecting the Hidden Ones while learning the true form of Basim's nightmares. While the great climax doesn't fully make up for the first areas of the game, it does earn the game a place in the middle of this list.

8 Assassin's Creed Origins

See the Brotherhood's foundation

Action RPG Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 85/100 Critics Recommend: 87% Released December 15, 2020

Assassin's Creed Origins took the series in a surprising direction by moving the clock back to the BC era and telling a tale about how the original Assassin Brotherhood was founded. The tale of Bayek of Siwa is one of drama and vengeance. The game's world of Egypt and its citizens truly come to life throughout this tale.

The post-assassination cutscenes in this game have significantly higher production values than any other game in the series and are an absolute joy to watch. The voice acting and return of the modern-day storyline (which had been relegated to comics for several games), was also stellar. While Origins doesn't have the best plot in the series, it absolutely deserves to be ranked high on this list.

7 Assassin's Creed

It all started here

Open-World Stealth Action Systems Released November 14, 2007

Placed in the middle of this list is the game that started it all: Assassin's Creed. This series, which would eventually evolve into a history-spanning war between Assassins and Templars, all began with the simple premise of a man being kidnapped by scientists in order for them to study the memories of his ancestor.

While Assassin's Creed hadn't yet found its identity with this first entry, there was clearly a lot of promise which caught the eye of eager players back in the day. That feeling of mystery and intrigue as well as starting the grand tapestry that would become the series’ overarching plot earns the first game a high placement on this list. One can only hope that this classic will get a remake on modern consoles so more gamers can come to appreciate it.

6 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Conclusion to 15 Years of Storytelling

RPG Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 91% Released November 10, 2020

Similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, 2021's Assassin's Creed Valhalla has three major plot threads that span the whole game and send players in wildly different directions. However, unlike Odyssey, all of these plot threads weave together to form one cohesive and satisfying narrative. While it may seem silly to have an Assassin's Creed game about a Viking in 800s England, the setting will quickly win over fans with direct connections to Origins, Assassin's Creed III, and Odyssey.

Combine all of that with a modern-day plot which concludes plot points that have been hanging over the series since its inception, and you have a recipe for a fantastic Assassin's Creed narrative which belongs near the top of this list.

5 Assassin's Creed II

A tale worthy of its status

Action Adventure Systems Released November 7, 2009

Placing fifth on this list is the ever-iconic Assassin's Creed II. The tale of Ezio Auditore and his quest for revenge and his growth into the greatest Assassin of his era is one that resonated with gamers around the world and made Assassin's Creed II one of the most iconic games of all time. The modern-day plot of this game also sets the franchise on the path it follows to this day.

The concept of using the Animus to learn the skills of a master Assassin within days and uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy through collectibles in the Animus itself made the game stand out in the PS3 era. It would be ridiculous to not place the game near the top of this list.

4 Assassin's Creed III

The start of a new era

Action Open-World Systems Released October 30, 2012

While some may consider this decision controversial, Assassin's Creed 3 places fourth on this list. The tale of a Native American joining the Assassin's Brotherhood in search of revenge and a way to protect his tribe combines the best aspects of Assassin's Creed 2 with a revolutionary America setting. The tale of Connor’s own revolution and the struggle against his Templar father are expertly written and lead to some of the best-set pieces in the franchise's history.

The modern day plot of Assassin's Creed III is controversial both in its decision to include characters from the comics as well as taking the ending in a very unexpected direction. While many would defend the ending and its choices, the mere existence of that controversy prevents it from topping this list.

3 Assassin's Creed Rogue

A strange idea executed perfectly

Assassin's Creed Rogue asks the player a very unexpected question: “What would a game starring a Templar look like?” While that premise may sound initially unappealing, Rogue would prove to quickly win over players with its very well-written protagonist, a high-stakes adventure, and plenty of callbacks to each of the previous PS3 games in the franchise.

Rogue also places high on this list for being the first game in the franchise to introduce series antagonist Otso Berg. Berg is very well-developed in the modern-day plot of Rogue via various audio messages and computer logs. This grand intro as well as a fantastic historical plot cement Assassin's Creed: Rogue's placement near the top of this list.

2 Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Ezio's greatest moment