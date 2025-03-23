Assassin's Creed Shadows has been released to the world and allows players to live out their dreams of running around as a shinobi or samurai in Sengoku era Japan. While the game is easy to pick up and play, gamers who are new to the franchise or haven't played an Assassin's Creed game in years may miss some vital elements of the game.

In order to make your Assassin's Creed Shadows experience as smooth as possible, keep in mind the following tips and tricks. They will either help you greatly in your journey or at least explain certain mechanics and how they work.

10 Do Kuji-Kuri for Naoe’s side story

Across the world of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the player will find various locations where Naoe can sit down and perform Kuji-Kuri. Doing this will activate a short minigame where the player must press the buttons on their controller in sequence to dings. While most games would immediately give the player EXP or a reward for completing this, doing these missions in Assassin's Creed: Shadows will instead unlock backstory missions for the player to experience.

Doing these missions is heavily recommended as they not only grant further insight into Naoe as a character but also help introduce other members of the cast and their motivations, like Hanzo Hattori. If you want the full Assassin's Creed Shadows story experience, then make sure you participate in them.

9 Naoe can climb anything

Assassin's Creed as a franchise has always been defined by its movement and parkour system. While any objects the player will be required to climb during story missions will be highlighted with yellow paint or similar patterns, Naoe is capable of climbing nearly every object in the world. Whether it be the sides of mountains or the walls of Osaka castle.

While parkour is much less of a focus in Assassin's Creed Shadows than it was in previous Assassin's Creed games, it's still a lot of fun to scale this world and remember why Ubisoft's methodology to open-world exploration was popular enough to define the genre.

In contrast, Yasuke can't climb anything. Ropes will snap under his weight and instead of performing a Leap of Faith he'll tumble to the ground.

8 Naoe Is More of a Focus than Yasuke

While many fans of the Assassin's Creed franchise were excited to play as Yasuke in Shadows due to his status as the first playable historical figure in the franchise, those expecting to play as him often may be disappointed