True to the stealthy nature of the Assassins, Ubisoft quietly revealed a new feature debuting in Assassin's Creed Shadows that'll let you play in "Canon Mode." In this new mode, all the story choices are automatically made for you, allowing you to experience a predefined storyline from beginning to end, with only romance and ally choices left up to you. Given the epic, branching narratives of both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, this choice, announced during a Reddit AMA, has already been heavily praised by fans on social media. In addition, you can still switch between the two heroes, Yasuke and Naoe, allowing you to see the canonical stories for each character.

Assassin's Creed has changed dramatically from the stealth-based original game to fully embrace open-world RPG gameplay. This new mode should appeal to those that fell in love with the first few games' structured campaigns, especially since, for those that want to experience branching storylines, that option is still there as well. Assassin's Creed Shadows, revealed in the same AMA, will also include "immersive mode," where every character will speak in Japanese, for those that want to truly roleplay in 16th-century Japan.

Related Assassin's Creed Shadows Details New Take on Stealth Gameplay for Franchise With the game coming out in 2025, Ubisoft shares a look at the stealth mechanics.

The Rocky Development of Assassin's Creed Shadows

The AMA was upbeat and positive with the announcement of the different modes coming in Assassin's Creed Shadows which reversed months of negative news about the game, culminating in its 11th-hour delay to 2025. The four developers who took part in the social media event explained that the delay was to polish the gameplay, squash bugs, refine the parkour movement and ensure the parry system is as razor-sharp as a katana. Given the poor release state of Ubisoft's games the last few years, including Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the recently shut-down XDefiant, the gaming public is allowed to be a little skeptical of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft, which recently announced the closure of studios in San Francisco and Osaka, needs Assassin's Creed Shadows to be a hit.

Ubisoft, which recently announced the closure of studios in San Francisco and Osaka, needs Assassin's Creed Shadows to be a hit. Since 2023, the company has posted a series of disappointing financial results each quarter, which weren't helped by the lackluster debuts of Skull and Bones and Star Wars Outlaws.

Facing an uphill climb to win over the community, the team behind Assassin's Creed Shadows is at least saying and doing all the right things. Recent gameplay trailers highlighting the combat system show the added depth coming to the swordplay, which while it can't compare with Soulslikes, is going to be more involved this time out than any time in the franchise's history. It won't be much longer before you can get your hands on Assassin's Creed Shadows and experience the new gameplay and the canon mode for yourself, as the game is debuting worldwide on February 14, 2025.