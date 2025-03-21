Assassin’s Creed Shadows is finally here as another entry to the RPG-era of the franchise. Fans of the classic games have long called for a return to the mechanics of the Pre-Origins era where the story was focused, cinematic, and linear. Where the world was built to make parkour, stealth, and combat all feel intertwined. Where assassinations, the key thing that makes an assassin an assassin, mattered.

While Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an RPG-era Assassin’s Creed title with the same RPG mechanics and design philosophies as Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, Ubisoft added numerous options to tweak the experience and make the game reminiscent of the classic era. While you can’t get rid of every single RPG element, here is everything you can tweak.

Putting Assassinations Back in Assassin’s Creed

Since Origins, Ubisoft has diluted the effectiveness of the Hidden Blade, probably the most iconic item in the franchise. Both Origins and Odyssey forced players to level up their blade’s effectiveness, a mechanic carried into Valhalla and Shadows. However, in Valhalla, Ubisoft introduced the Guaranteed Assassination feature, restoring the classic era’s one-hit assassinations. This feature is available in Shadows.