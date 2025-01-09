Ubisoft has announced a new release date for Assassin's Creed Shadows. While the new entry in the classic franchise was planned for February 14, the team will need some extra time to polish the experience. As such, they're delaying the game's launch to March 20, 2025. Alongside the date, they have also shared a note to players explaining the situation.

Delayed Once Again

Formerly known as Codename RED, Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest game in the Assassin's Creed series. It was originally announced in 2024 with a November 15, 2024 release date, but Ubisoft decided to postpone it to February to make the stealth action experience better. As such, the new delay points to the team needing some extra weeks to get the title to a finished state.

According to a note shared on the franchise's official X (previously Twitter) account, the community has provided some feedback ever since they started sharing gameplay overviews, such as a Stealth Deep Dive. Taking the public comments into account as feedback to improve the game, the team is working to make the full experience more refined, "ambitious and engaging" on day one.

Taking place in feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed Shadows follows the perspectives of two protagonists. While Naoe is a nimble shinobi who uses her speed and small stature for sly maneuvers, hiding in the shadows with ease, Yasuke is a powerful samurai whose strength promises to cause major impacts in direct battles.

Both characters have multiple skills at their disposal, some of which we may unlock or improve over time. Even though the two have different tendencies from the get-go, they will also have alternate options for advancing through missions, as Yasuke may also use stealth to a degree and Naoe will also have combat abilities.

Players can switch between them while exploring the vast lands that compose an open feudal Japan world. In previous updates about the game, Ubisoft revealed that some features from previous games in the series will be available. One such case is Eagle Vision, which players can combine with tagging to properly track all enemies in an area and strategically find the best way to explore it.

Another feature that's coming back is Double Assassination, which will be part of Naoe's skill arsenal. She'll also have access to traditional ninja weapons, such as kunai and shuriken. Meanwhile, Yasuke's bow will allow for a ranged approach that can keep him away from the enemies' ranges.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be available in physical and digital editions on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Unlike many previous Ubisoft games, the computer edition will be available on Steam on day one, along with the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store versions.

Besides the standard release, the game will also have a Collector's Edition with additional digital bonus content and physical goodies. The collector's items include a statue of the two main characters, a 76-page art book, a life-sized version of Naoe's katana tsuba, a world map, wall scrolls, and two sumi-e litographs.