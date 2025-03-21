Double assassinations, first introduced in Assassin’s Creed II, quickly became a staple of the Assassin's Creed franchise. Beginning with Ezio’s first journey, players were given the means to take out two targets at once, typically using two hidden blades (though some characters, like Edward Kenway, could use dual cutlasses as well). That all ended with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Origins and the RPG era of Assassin’s Creed. The RPG marked the end of the double hidden blade and a dilution of assassinations. While Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla, and Mirage all featured ways to chain assassinations together, the double assassination never made a return. That is, until now.

While players only get one Hidden Blade in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, there is a way to unlock and perform true double assassinations. Here’s how to add this iconic skill to your repertoire.

Become one with the Shadows

First off, double assassinations can only be used with Naoe (sorry, Yaskue mains). The double assassination skill can be found in her ‘Assassin’ skill tree under the Mastery tab. To unlock double assassination, you’ll need: