For years, the most requested setting for an Assassin's Creed game has been feudal Japan. Tales of samurai warriors and the catlike stealth of shinobi lend themselves well to both styles of Assassin's Creed games, while Nobunaga Oda is no stranger to video game stories. Fans who have longed to take the hidden blade to Japan are scheduled to get their wish in a couple of months when Assassin's Creed Shadows launches. Assassin's Creed Shadows brings the action RPG formula to a new land, and with the new locations comes a few new approaches to the game design.

Two Memories

One of the more notable aspects of Assassin's Creed Shadows is that there are two protagonists. This isn't like Assassin's Creed Odyssey where the player picks between two characters who are essentially the same except for their gender. The player will choose between two very different characters, and will be able to switch between them throughout the game. The two characters play incredibly differently from each other, making each of them useful for specific scenarios, though one's play style may prefer one over the other. In the brief time we had to check out Assassin's Creed Shadows, both characters were fun to play and had distinct strengths and weaknesses. They come from contrasting backgrounds, but the events in Japan will soon have their stories intertwined.

Naoe is listed as a female shinobi, which most of us in the western world would refer to as a ninja. She excels in stealth, and is more inline with the protagonists of earlier Assassin's Creed titles. She can sneak into the shadows, able to get a quick unseen kill and use her grappling hook to escape to the relative safety of the rooftops. Armed with smoke bombs and kunai, she can be a deadly unseen force. Her smaller frame allows her to easily hide in the shadows, but this comes at a cost in other areas. Even though she is a capable fighter, her damage output is lower than Yasuke's, and it only requires a few hits to take her down.

Yasuke is the heavy hitter. He breaks Assassin's Creed tradition by making a historical figure a player character instead of an NPC. Historically, he was a retainer of Nobunaga and a powerful warrior. Whether he was officially given the rank of samurai has been subject to debate, though many have accepted him as the first foreign samurai in Japan. While his in-game character isn't quite a head taller than other men and the claim of possessing the strength of ten men may be exaggerated, playing as Yasuke is still comparable to a bipedal tank. He may lack the agility and grace of Naoe, but he can easily slaughter multiple enemies while remaining unscathed and also break down doors.

A Living Environment

Feudal Japan is a living environment which includes many features the player may use to their advantage. Light affects stealth and invisibility, which can be used to one's advantage. Light sources can be destroyed to provide more cover, and other objects can also be destroyed to create a diversion. Hiding spots can change with the seasons, as well. Players can use foliage as cover during the greener seasons, but the bare branches won't provide much cover in the winter months. But players can hide in snow stacks, and knowing that NPCs will move closer to heat sources, can travel with more freedom in cold environments, provided the ice doesn't make the terrain too slippery. Guards may alter patrol patterns based on weather conditions and time of day, which can be useful information when plotting a plan of attack.

One of the features of Assassin's Creed Shadows is the use of creating and customizing a hideout. As Yasuke and Naoe gain notoriety, they will attract crew members into their network, which may consist of warriors, peasants, monks or even animals and pets. These individuals can be trained in ways to assist with mission objectives. By investing in the hideout and upgrading the hideout, this will allow players to also craft their own gear and choose their own base's buildings, layout decorations and accessories.

Stealth And Strength

After playing a few hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the overall impression is that it's going to be the next step in the evolution of the action RPG style Assassin's Creed games. The environmental and weather effects help bring Japan to life, and do play a role in determining player strategy. One of the more compelling features is how differently Yasuke and Naoe approach the world. The choice of character has a huge impact on how the player should address a particular object. Yaskue is noisy and much less nimble than Naoe, but if you need to single-handedly take on a battalion head on, he's the man for the job. Naoe can effortlessly and gracefully leap her way across any obstacle, dispatching enemies before they are ever aware of her presence. However, once they are aware of her, going toe to toe with multiple opponents is much riskier for her. Stealth and agility or monstrous brute force both have their place, and it's up to the current objective and individual play style to determine which is best.

The time with Assassin's Creed Shadows left an overall positive opinion. The two characters were both fun in their own way, and the story seems like it will measure up the bar set by previous entries in the franchise. As this is the first Assassin's Creed to launch exclusively on the current console generation, the visuals are the best we've seen in all our trips in the Animus. But as much as we enjoyed what we saw, there are still some concerns that won't be answered until release. Criticisms of the more recent games include an abundance of filler content, artificially extending game time by forcing the player to level grind in order to survive an area and numerous microtransactions, some of which weren't revealed prior to release. Answers to whether Assassin's Creed Shadows will avoid these past pitfalls is unknown at this time.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is currently scheduled for release on March 20 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Fans eagerly awaiting a chance to hunt from the shadows may be disappointed at the delays from the originally scheduled release date of last November, but, given how rocky the launch has been for some recent high-profile games, this likely the best course of action to ensure the best experience. More details about Assassin's Creed Shadows will be shared as they become available.