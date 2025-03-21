If there’s one thing that Ubisoft does well with their multitude of franchises, it's creating dense environments filled with exploration. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is no different, as the vast world the studio has created is ripe for adventure. Whether it’s the various unique enemies you’ll come across on your adventures or investigating reported Yokai in the area, there feels like an overwhelming amount of content to dig your teeth into.

One such activity is participating in the numerous temples and shrines. Japan is a country of tradition and religion, at least back in the 1500s when Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes place. If you’ve ever been to the country, you’ll know that the number of temples and shrines feels infinite, and in Shadows, it’s well represented with some of the most iconic structures in the Kansai region.

Purpose of Temples & Shrines

With each of the temples and shrines, there will either be lost pages that need collecting or shrines that need to be prayed to. Doing so will unlock a good amount of EXP along with a Knowledge point that can be used to upgrade Nao and Yasuke. Some of these locations have surprisingly well-hidden collectibles, but with this guide you’ll have no problem finding them.

The Kuramadera Temple is found in the Yamashiro region of Japan. It is located north of the city of Kyoto and in the Genbu Highlands.

Lost Page Locations

Lost Page #1