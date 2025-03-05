Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the most highly-anticipated entries in the long-running franchise. Set in feudal Japan, the game promises a vast open world, dynamic stealth mechanics and a rich historical setting. In a recent interview, Creative Director Jonathan Dumont shared key insights into the development, including its expected playtime, gameplay innovations and the inspirations that shaped its design.

Playtime and Open-World Exploration

One of the biggest takeaways from the interview was the game’s length. According to Dumont, the main story of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will take around 30-40 hours to complete. For those looking to dive deep into side content, however, the experience extends far beyond that. Players can expect to spend 80+ hours or even more exploring additional quests, activities and world-building elements.

Ubisoft’s approach to Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ playtime seems to address a long-standing criticism of the series, overly bloated runtimes in recent entries. Games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pushed well beyond 100 hours for full completion, with some players feeling the sheer volume of content led to fatigue rather than engagement. By setting the main story at 30-40 hours while offering extensive but optional side content, Shadows appears to be striking a balance between narrative focus and open-world exploration, catering to both completionists and those who prefer a more streamlined experience.

The open world is described as “vast, dynamic, and breathing,” featuring a rich ecosystem influenced by seasons, weather systems and a full day-night cycle. It would seem that Ubisoft has placed significant emphasis on creating an immersive environment where players will not only engage in combat and assassination missions but also interact with a deeply-detailed world.

By setting the main story at 30-40 hours while offering extensive but optional side content, Shadows appears to be striking a balance between narrative focus and open-world exploration, catering to both completionists and those who prefer a more streamlined experience.

New Gameplay Mechanics and Features

Assassin’s Creed Shadows introduces several new mechanics designed to enhance both stealth and action. A light and shadow stealth system sounds like it will allow players to manipulate darkness for concealment. This will hopefully reinforce the classic Assassin’s Creed approach while adding new strategic layers. Additionally, new traversal tools such as a grappling hook and the ability to go prone will most certainly provide greater freedom of movement.

Related Ubisoft Addresses Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Ubisoft addresses Assassin's Creed Shadows leaks, urging players to avoid spoilers as the final game will be polished for its March 20, 2025 release.

A notable feature mentioned is the dynamic cutting system, which enables precise swordplay where objects and even enemies are cut exactly where they are struck. This mechanic isn’t just for visual effect, it will also influence gameplay and combat encounters. Combined with the vast, dynamic open world, this level of detail could significantly deepen immersion, making every sword fight feel authentic and responsive. The game will also introduce a spy network system, which could allow players to gather intelligence and strategically plan their assassinations.

Ubisoft has confirmed two graphics modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: a Performance Mode which will run at 60 FPS and a Quality Mode which will run at 30 FPS. The game will also feature enhancements for the PS5 Pro, while details on the Xbox Series S version are yet to be revealed.

Inspirations and Narrative Direction

Screenshot via Ubisoft YouTube

The development team has drawn inspiration from classic Japanese films, including 13 Assassins, Sekigahara, Zatoichi and the works of Akira Kurosawa. These influences are expected to shape the cinematography, storytelling and combat choreography, delivering an authentic samurai and shinobi experience.

Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will introduce a new Animus storyline that connects this title to future AC projects, hinting at a broader narrative direction for the franchise. Ubisoft has also emphasized its commitment to honoring Japanese culture and history, aiming to impress Japanese fans with the level of detail and effort put into the game’s world-building.

With its expansive world, fresh mechanics and a deep respect for its setting, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is shaping up to be an ambitious and exciting entry in the series. Fans eager to explore feudal Japan in an Assassin’s Creed game won’t have to wait much longer as its release draws ever closer.