In 2025, it’s difficult to imagine major open world games not having a photo mode. The feature has become so ubiquitous over the previous two generations that it’s now rare to see a AAA open-world title that doesn’t have one. Assassin’s Creed Shadows launched late last week with Photo Mode available right out of the box, providing virtual photographers with a suite of options to capture the beauty of Japan.

With so much beauty to see and capture, Assassin’s Creed Shadows makes it easy to open and start using Photo Mode.

Related How to Unlock Double Assassinations in Assassin's Creed Shadows Double assassinations return in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Here's how to add this skill to Naoe's repertoire.

Ease of Use

Ubisoft Quebec made it easy to pull open Photo Mode and start taking pictures:

Controller : Press the controller sticks in at the same time

: Press the controller sticks in at the same time Keyboard: Press the F3 key

It’s important to remember that PC players can connect and use almost any controller. Likewise, console players can feel free to connect and use a keyboard and mouse. Thankfully, whatever input device you’re playing with, the actions needed to open Photo Mode are straightforward.

The Many Options

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Photo Mode offers an extensive list of options to play around with. Utilizing a mixture of lens alterations, beautiful filters, and a series of decorations, you’ll be able to create some truly striking images. You can even create the iconic Codename: Red shot thanks to the Red Dragon FX Filter.