Assassin's Creed Shadows seems to be off to a stellar start, according to the latest data from Ubisoft. Having only been released in the past few days, Shadows is set to be one of the series' best titles in terms of revenue at its current pace. As a launch title, Shadows sales are only second to Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- itself Ubisoft's second best-selling title in the company's history. This is despite Shadows having been delayed twice since its initial release date of November 15 of last year, which is generally a more profitable time for video games.

This information has been relayed through other sources and through social media, such as user Shinobi602 on Twitter.

Shadows May Be The Spark Ubisoft Needs

This is fortunate for Ubisoft, given that many of its other recent releases have been underperforming. It's gotten to the point where the company may still be bought out by Tencent or at least take on some other venture with the tech giant. While Shadows may not dig Ubisoft out of the hole they've gotten themselves into, it's still a good step in the right direction. Only time will tell if they'll be able to replicate this level of success with their future titles.