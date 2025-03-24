The Assassin's Creed franchise has never been a stranger to secrets and Easter eggs. From the plain to see to the obscurely hidden, this series has no shortage of in-jokes from the developers. The newest entry in the series, Assassin's Creed Shadows, is no different, with several Easter eggs hidden within the environs of the game.

Related 7 Best Settings for Future Assassin's Creed Games Assassin’s Creed games feature some of the most distinct locations from different time periods, but these still haven’t been touched.

Many of these Easter eggs take the form of callbacks in the text, musical references/homages, or even side quests. Many of these secrets will fly over the heads of casual fans, but will pleasantly surprise a fair few. So let's take a look at some of the most amazing and fun Easter eggs to notice in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

7 Swan Lake

A Familiar Tune

Assassin's Creed Shadows has one of the most unique soundtracks in the Assassin's Creed franchise, with various musical styles and even vocal songs being used in gameplay and cutscenes. One particularly notable musical moment occurs early in the game as the antagonists are introduced.

Many players have commented that the music in this scene seems familiar, but they have difficulty remembering why. The reason for this is that the music which plays here appears to be a remix of Swan Lake Act II, No. 10 by Tchaikovsky, with the instrumentation changed to traditional Japanese ones. The Assassin's Creed franchise has never been a stranger to moments like this and it undeniably makes the villains’ entrance in Shadows that much cooler.

6 Three Wise Monkeys

See No Evil

When walking around the Wakasa region of Japan, players might hear two NPCs begin to debate about whether they witnessed a trio of monkeys sleeping or meditating. If the player sticks around long enough, they'll even mention how one monkey was covering its eyes, one covered its mouth, and the other covered its ears. This is a reference to Sanzaru, also known as the Three Wise Monkeys.

Sanzaru is the origin of the phrase “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,” which has become one of the most well-known Japanese proverbs in history to the level of being a default emoji set on all modern cell phones. With a series like Assassin's Creed which is all about not being seen and heard, it’s only natural that a reference to Sanzaru would exist in Shadows.

5 A Sliced Boulder

A True Landmark

Following a side quest in the Yamato region of the game will lead players to a location called the ‘path of secrets’. Here, gamers will come across a boulder that appears to have been sliced in two. This is a reference to the real-life Japanese landmark known as the Itto-seki Split Boulder, which was allegedly sliced in two by the legendary samurai Yagyu Munetoshi (not to be confused with the even more famous Yagyu Muneyori).