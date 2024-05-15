Key Takeaways The next Assassin's Creed installment, Shadows, brings players to Japan in the 16th century with two protagonists - a samurai and a shinobi.

Players can expect unique gameplay experiences with upfront combat as Yasuke and stealth as Naoe, who must work together to save Japan.

Ubisoft promises dynamic gameplay innovations in Shadows, including changing seasons and use of light and shadow for a highly detailed world.

Ubisoft and Ubisoft Quebec today formally pulled back the curtain on the next main entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Shadows.

After its first tease years ago as Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Ubisoft has finally revealed Assassin's Creed Shadows to the world. Set in the highly requested country of Japan, players will take on the roles of shinobi Naoe and samurai Yasuke as they attempt to bring peace to 16th century Japan. The game is slated for release on November 15 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Amazon Luna, and Macs with Apple Silicon.

A tale of two protagonists

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set during the late Sengoku period when three of Japan's important and well-known figures took power, social reforms reshaped how different classes interacted with each other, and an artistic renaissance was sweeping the nation. It also saw the arrival of the Portuguese and the colonization threat they posed to the country. Enter our two protagonists.

For the first time since Assassin's Creed Syndicate, players will get to play as two different characters. Yasuke is based on a real-life samurai of African origin who arrived in Japan enslaved by the Portuguese. He ultimately ended up serving the Japanese daimyo, Oda Nobunaga. He prefers more upfront combat. Naoe is a shinobi who prefers stealth, parkour, and gadgets. Having seen the destruction war can bring, she takes up arms to save her people from the coming conquest.

The two are brought together by Nobunga whose forced annexation of Iga unites the two characters. Though they don't quite get see eye-to-eye at first, much of the game will be about them learning to work together. Both characters not only play differently, but will also interact with the world in unique ways. Naoe is able to hide amongst the crowd and access sketchy areas, while Yasuke draws respect and admiration, which allows him to get closer to high ranking officials.

A dynamic world

While Ubisoft did not show off any gameplay today, they did promise that Shadows would usher in a number of innovations. These include changing seasons and use of light and shadow. The goal is to make the journey through Japan as dynamic and highly detailed as possible. To do this, Assassin's Creed Shadows won't launch on last-gen platforms. Players can expect to see the game real soon at Ubisoft Forward on June 10.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches November 15 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Amazon Luna, and Macs with Apple Silicon. Like all recently released Ubisoft games, those who pick up the Ultimate Edition will be able to play the game 3 days early. The edition includes the season pass, digital content, and a pre-order bonus quest.