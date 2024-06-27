Key Takeaways Assetto Corsa EVO to release by 2024, offering a wider variety of cars and tracks.

The racing simulator Assetto Corsa is poised to receive a third release by the end of 2024. Today, developer KUNOS Simulazioni and publisher 505 Games have revealed the Steam Page is live, which provides details for Assetto Corsa EVO. The game will redefine realism with cars and tracks from varying classes that span across motoring history. Hopefully this will mean the game will have a bigger car collection than ever, and the screenshots released reveal a wide variety of cars. The game can be added to user's Steam Wishlists now. The last game, Assetto Corsa Competizione, is one of the top competitive driving simulators on the market as it focuses specifically on the Blancpain GT series.

The True Sequel

The original Assetto Corsa released years ago with a wide variety of cars that heavily relied on its driving model. The second game is specifically based on the GT series, therefore lacking road cars. Assetto Corsa EVO will serve more as a true sequel to the original game. Players can expect road cars, classics, hypercars and race cars in EVO. KUNOS is stating that EVO will be "the most iconic representation of the automotive and motorsport world." It will raise the bar for realism.

Every vehicle in EVO will be reproduced via and advanced system that simulates various mechanical, electronic and aerodynamic performance. Laserscan technology is being used to identify the circuits so combining car physics and individual segments across various tracks will allow for an extremely realistic experience. EVO will represent the commitment from the developers to the motoring community to deliver on the passion for cars, driving and racing.

Proprietary Engine

Assetto Corsa EVO will run on a new KUNOS Simulazioni engine that provides high-performance photorealism. Out of the box, EVO will support VR and triple screen support that is used to provide deeper immersion in racing. A new mathematical model will accurately simulate asphalt performance across different dynamic weather conditions. Currently, Assetto Corsa EVO is only listed for PC and not for console. The PC requirements have also been released and are listed below.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel I5 8700k / AMD 1500X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1070, RX 580 DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space Sound Card: Integrated VR Support: SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR Additional Notes: SSD required

