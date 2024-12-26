On Christmas, developer KUNOS Simulazioni released over a six minute video with details involving Assetto Corsa EVO. Recently, initial news broke with the driveable streets near the Nurburgring circuit and a timeline towards release. The video that was released on Christmas provides even more details for the game, specifically the early access testing that starts on January 16. The video is narrated by the Co-Founder and Executive Manager for the developer of the game, Marco Massarutto, as die cats of various Ferrari's sit behind him on shelves while it appears an actual Honda NSX and an Alfa Romeo sit in the room with him.

Everything You Need to Know About Assetto Corsa EVO

That's the name of the video, and it's self explanatory. The third game in the Assetto Corsa series dating back around ten years will look to combine the best of both previous efforts but provide an evolution for sim racing going forward. Feedback from players will be key for the ongoing development of AC EVO. The video showcases a wide variety of cars ranging from an Alfa Romeo SUV to the last generation Chevy Camaro ZL1. Massarutto confirms that the initial build will include twenty car brands across multiple classes.

The first build will include five circuits across four continents. Players can expect Laguna Seca in America, Brands Hatch in Europe, Mount Panorama in Australia, and Suzuka from Japan. Track conditions will react dynamically in real time, meaning grip will never be consistent. Crowds will be animated along with Marshalls and other track details. KUNOS Simulazioni has created this new game engine in-house, which follows in the same line as the previous titles. The team has spent four years working towards perfecting the usage of the racing wheel as research for how cars bounce and how shocks work combined with the details of the track will provide more realism. The amount of data going into the simulation looks to be currently unmatched.

What is to play in Early Access?

Early Access for Assetto Corsa EVO will include single player components. The options include Quick Races, Practice Sessions and the new Driving Academy. This Driving Academy will allow players to learn each track step-by-step with a variety of different cars and challenges. These also allow for unlocking driving licenses to purchase other cars. The Free Roam map, however, will be released in Summer and not a part of the Early Access.

Players can Wishlist Assetto Corsa EVO on Steam now.