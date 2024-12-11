Developer KUNOS Simulazioni who has created both Assetto Corsa titles has been a bit mum on the third release in the series, Assetto Corsa EVO. The first bit of big news has finally dropped and it comes a bit out of left field. The series known for simulation circuit racing will be offering, at least in portion, something different for this third installment. The development team has added an open world driving element that scales 1600 square KM to the game. The open world map will hit Early Access in Summer 2025, but this isn't some fantasy map or some country with made up roads. This is Green Hell.

The Experience is in the Details

The open world map featured in Assetto Corsa EVO will progressively expand covering 1600 square kilometers around the Nurburgring Circuit in Germany. The roads have been laser-scanned and recreated using terrain tech that was developed in-house by KUNOS Simulazioni. It will be released in stages along with new features and content. Early footage does appear to show traffic, but there will be actual businesses from the local area added. The team is also taking applications to get business in the game with an application that can be viewed here.

Related Assetto Corsa EVO Early Access Release Date In Full Gear Gorgeous graphics and many classic cars await in the next Assetto Corsa game.

The open world map featured in Assetto Corsa EVO will progressively expand covering 1600 square kilometers around the Nurburgring Circuit in Germany.

The developer has stated that car upgrades will be possible, as well. A few cars that can be expected will come from Volkswagen, Audi, BMW and Toyota that can be confirmed early. These will be street cars and not the GT cars seen from Competizione, the previous game that was sponsored by the Blancpain GT Championship Series. That's not to say that Assetto Corsa EVO won't have these level of cars, but the current news update is focused on this. Players can expect different times of day including night driving and possibly snow on the ground, as well. Players will also be able to rent cars, much like what can be done for the track.

Close

The Progression of the Series

Assetto Corsa started off as a hardcore racing simulator thanks to the physics involved. It began on PC and eventually made its way over to console. Controllers weren't very useful in playing the original title. The original game, currently, has a substantial amount of mods available with a big section of the community liking the free roam aspect on some of these mods. Assetto Corsa Competizione went fully licensed and is one of the main competitive racing simulators on the market as the game continued to gain cars and tracks over the years. It also started on PC and made its way over to console. The immersion with the second game is unrivaled at this point. EVO will be the third title as it looks to expand on the type of gameplay the community desires, and it starts with this open-world element. The Early Access Program for EVO launches on January 16, 2025.