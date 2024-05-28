Astral Odyssey is a dark fantasy MMORPG for mobile devices. It features 17 expansive world maps for exploration, including stunning landscapes and mysterious caves. Players can team up to defeat bosses, strategize in battles, and collect abundant loot. The game also offers PVP for competitive play, testing both skill and strategy.

All Codes For Astral Odyssey

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Astral Odyssey. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/28

KIM444

back5

KIM555

KING555

VIP777

SSSVIP666

SSSVIP777

SSSVIP888

LDGIFT

BSGIFT

Astrallw

Astralweek

April32

Easternow

king999

king888

king666

GOGO50

FBjoin

FBshare

KIM666

KIM777

KIM888

KIM999

VIP111

VIP222

VIP333

VVIP30

DCjoin

GO10

back1

Astral1m

merge11

Astral2w

How to Redeem Codes in Astral Odyssey

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Astral Odyssey on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Click on the Benefits button on the upper right Click pack and locate Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.