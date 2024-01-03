Key Takeaways Astral Tale, a highly anticipated MMORPG, has surpassed one million pre-registrations and will launch on January 10th.

The game developer has revealed a new playable class called the Ninja, specialized in ambushes and hit-and-run tactics.

Astral Tale offers players the freedom to change classes and focuses on exploration, housing, dress-up, and other fun activities.

Fans of Japanese MMORPGs are in for a treat later this month when Astral Tale launches on PC. The highly anticipated game recently surpassed one million pre-registrations and is set to release worldwide later this month on January 10th. Just one week before the official launch, developer X-Legend Entertainment decided to reveal a new playable class known as the Ninja.

The Ninja is a ranged class specialized in ambushes and hit-and-run tactics. Wielding two massive shurikens, the Ninja puts the hurt on enemies using physical attacks while relying on evasion for defense. Alongside the announcement, developer X-Legend Entertainment released a new short video showcasing the class in action. Check it out down below.

The Ninja is the tenth class revealed for Astral Tale. Once the game launches next week, players will also be able to take on the role of Swordmaster (melee), Mage (ranged), Gunslinger (ranged), Cleric (ranged), Paladin (melee), Hunter (ranged), Rogue (melee), Berserker (melee), and Occultist (ranged). Astral Tale allows players to change classes on a whim, giving them complete freedom to experiment with various roles and builds.

Astral Tale is X-Legend Entertainment’s third attempt at developing a successful MMORPG. The game comes hot on the heels of Sprite Fantasia and Eden Eternal, two MMORPGs that were received with mixed feelings by fans of the genre. It remains to be seen if Astral Tale ends up being the smash hit the studio is hoping for. Judging by the pre-registration numbers, there’s certainly plenty of hype for the upcoming game.

Astral Tale is a lighthearted MMORPG with cutesy anime-style visuals and a free-to-play business model. This is a PvE-oriented MMORPG that puts a lot of emphasis on exploration, housing, dress-up, and other fun activities. Combat is a thing as well, of course, including PvP. That said, you’re likely to spend more time customizing your mobile cottage and making your character look as kawaii as possible than fighting bosses or battling against other players across epic battlegrounds.

Pre-registrations for Astral Tale are still open and you can sign up on the official website. Pre-registering will net you a number of rewards, including a title voucher, a 20-slot backpack, an equipment gift box, and more. The game will be available on Steam but you’ll still require a third-party account in order to play. Wouldn’t hurt to create one beforehand just to get it out of the way if you plan on jumping in once servers open on January 10th.