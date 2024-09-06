Astro Bot is one of the year’s biggest and best titles and it’s easy to see why. There’s a lot to do, it’s visually stunning and it’s a welcoming platformer. You can jump onto the title even if you haven’t played Astro’s Playroom or a PlayStation game in general.

That said, it’s rather easy to get sucked into the charm of Astro Bot and get lost in the nostalgia of it all. I mean, when there are so many collectibles and elements going on, it may seem like a lot. As I had a head start on playing the title (and absolutely loved it ), I’m here to relay eight tips and tricks that’ll make your playthrough that much more fun.

8 Explore, Explore, Explore!

Adventure is out there!

While it may seem simple enough, there are a lot of things to do in the over fifty levels Astro Bot has to offer. Check every corner, hit every object or look below every platform and you may find a secret cord or passageway to a Puzzle Piece, Bot or even a Vortex to a secret world! Plus, whatever went wrong with taking the scenic route? And trust me, the scenes are amazing.

7 Be Fast on Your Feet

Quick like Sly Cooper in an art museum

Astro Bot isn’t too difficult of a game in its regular levels. When it comes to the challenge levels, however, you may find yourself struggling. While there’s a plethora of things you could do, the number one tip is to keep moving. Try to press on and not stop, as you’ll become an easy target for projectile enemies or obstacles like fire or thin ice. Not every level does require you to be quick on your feet, but it's a good reminder for when you're tackling some of the harder levels.

6 Timing is Key

Every second counts

If you’ve played a Soulsborne game like Bloodborne , Elden Ring or even Black Myth: Wukong, you know how important timing can be. Astro Bot may not seem like it, but even it’s simple mechanics like jumping onto moving platforms or using abilities require great timing. Try to ensure that you don’t rush when you don’t need to and avoid taking a tumble by being wary of when to do certain actions.

5 The Bird’s the Word

Find what you've been missing

Having trouble finding that one specific Bot or Puzzle Piece? Well, look no further than the Bird Bot! Once you completed a level for the first time, returning back to said level will have a little birdcage right where you land. Pay 200 Coin and you’ll unlock the Bird Bot. What the Bird Bot will do is follow Astro around and, when a collectible is nearby, it will blink a bright light that’ll get even faster the closer you get. Trust me, I used the Bird Bot more times than I’d like to admit, but it helps if you need that little nudge in the right direction.

4 Get Those Puzzle Pieces!

It all adds up to something

In Astro’s Playroom, the Puzzle Pieces found throughout will piece together murals in the PlayStation Labo. In Astro Bot, however, they’ll still put together a picture, but once it’s complete, it’ll spawn a new place to explore and others to customize both yourself, your Dual Speeder and the saved Bots around you. For example, you can get a Changing Room that keeps all the Outfits you get from the Gacha Machine for you to choose from. It’s pretty worthwhile and honestly a lot of fun to reap sweet rewards from your treasure hunting.

3 Don’t Be Afraid to Spend Some Coin

Astro Bot's 'Gacha' covered on Coin

There are a lot of games nowadays that require you to be frugal with your purchases like Persona 3 Reload and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This is not the case in Astro Bot. In fact, it’s encouraged to spend a lot of your money on animations for Bots, outfits, and Dual Speeder colors at the Gacha Machine. There isn’t anywhere else to spend Coin and you’ll always pay 100, no matter what. As long as you have more than that, you can buy from the machine. Plus, you’ll make a ton going to new and even older levels from exploring, destroying enemies, and collecting coins and old character and Puzzle Pieces.

2 Be Picture Perfect

Say Cheese for the camera!

In a game as graphically stunning as Astro Bot, of course you're gonna want to take pictures. But, aside from using the Screenshot button, you can hit Up on the Control Pad and it'll take you to the game's Photo Mode, where you can adjust height, depth and even Astro's expressions! Want to make it more fun? Scattered around different worlds are optional Photo Op Stands, which, when Astro goes behind them and put his face in the stand's hole, will trigger fun events like fireworks or even cats!

1 Let's Dance, Astro!

Initiate a dance party with just one button

This one's a bit of a fun one. No, it doesn't unlock a secret level nor is it needed in levels, but who doesn't want to make Astro dance with a simple button press?! If you hit Down on the Control Pad, Astro will start to do a little dance. You can even change what dance he does by pressing Down until you find the one for you. He'll do the Floss, a little shimmy, a lively jig, and if you meet up with Crash, the Victory Dance! Plus, if you summon all the Bots in the Crash Site and dance, they'll join it and you can have a dance party. I mean, who doesn't want to see their favorite characters bust a move?

