Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Apes on the Loose is the final level in the Gorilla Nebula galaxy, and contains a whopping total of ten different bots to find.

Apes on the Loose

Upon defeating the Gorilla boss, the next VIP bot will be revealed, inviting you to join them at the newly revealed Apes on the Loose planet. When you arrive and find them, they will give you a net, transforming you into an Ape Escape ape-catcher. You are now tasked with finding the other ape bots hiding around the level.

Bot #1

The first monkey bot will scurry off to a small circular pathway surrounded by bushes. Using the L2 ability, scan for the ape bot's location, where it will be hiding in the third bush on the right-hand side. Use the R2 ability to swing your net, capturing the ape bot.

Proceed to the large area with the ape Statue of Liberty in the center. This large stage is where the rest of the ape bots on this planet can be found (in any order). They can be hard to catch when running away, but the R2 ability has a decent range.

Bot #2

The first ape will be standing on top of a box of bananas at the front of the stage. Chase them down as they run around the big statue, catching them in the net.

Bot #3

Another ape is located on top of the fountain near the entrance. Chase them down and use the net to capture them.

Bot #4

One ape bot can be found near the large boulder next to the fountain. It will be hanging from a UFO circling the boulder, which you must hit with the net to knock the ape loose. Chase the ape bot down and capture them with the net.

Bot #5

Look for the square stone platform with a 3x3 set of bushes on it. Use the L2 ability to detect the ape, then catch it with the net while it hides in the bush.

Bot #6

Climb up the ladder near the back side of the stage, where you will find an ape bot on a glass bridge leading to a floating platform. Run across the bridge (avoiding the gaps left by the ape) and catch the bot with the net.

Bot #7

On top of the triangular set of pillared platforms (the ones with the puzzle piece in the middle) there will be an ape bot, who rushes between the three platforms to avoid you. Reach the top of the platform (with the nearby flower umbrella that's under the green slime enemy), then catch the ape with the net.

Bot #8

Near the triangle of platforms there is a yellow ramp platform, at the top of which is an ape bot that you must chase and catch with the net.

Bot #9

There is a large circle of concrete to the right of the entrance, with an ape inside a box of bananas in the center of it. Smash the box and then catch the escaping ape with the net (laser-jump over the cement to gain distance on them).

Bot #10

The final bot is at the top of the ape statue, who you must defeat in a boss battle and then catch with your net upon knocking them out of their flying chair.