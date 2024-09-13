Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Az-Tech Trails is the next level in the Gorilla Nebula galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

Just before the wall puzzle that is revealed by pulling wires on a dirt wall (after the second checkpoint), look up to the left to see a bot waving a flag next to a tree on a raised cliff. Hop off of the ladybug to reach them.

Bot #2

When you reach the first cactus enemy, jump down from the platform to a ledge on the right-hand side. Open the wall using the frog's hands to reveal a cascade of fruit with the bot waiting inside.

Bot #3

After defeating the first cactus enemy, go up the hill, defeat the next cactus, and look to your right to see a crate full of colorful fruit. Destroy the crate, and on the other side will be the Crash Bandicoot bot.

Bot #4

After the room with the russian doll and four torches, go up to the next room and look for the golden square on the wall with a face engraved into it. Punch it with the frog gloves until it is destroyed, then defeat the enemies surrounding the frightened bot.

Bot #5

After using the slingshot, defeat the two russian doll enemies and look up to the left of them, where there will be a raised area with a bot hanging from a tree. Jump up to the bot using the jump pad, and defeat the russian doll that spawns. Then punch the tree to get the bot down, and you'll be able to go ahead and collect them.

Bot #6

Next to the staircase of orange platforms before the floating temple, there will be another red spot to use your frog gloves on. Inside this cube is the next bot.

Bot #7

At the top of the floating temple, do not use the slingshot to fly over to the giant monkey's head. Instead, go to the left and reach the top of the platform, where there will be a red spot to interact with after defeating some enemies. Defeat them, interact with the spot, and head through the revealed gateway. You will be teleported to a platforming section, in which you must swing with the frog gloves while avoiding spikes to reach the end (where the Jak bot is located).