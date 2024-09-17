Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Balloon Breeze is the next level in the Camo Cosmos galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

The first bot can be found hanging from a purple flower just after crossing the giant spade. There's a ladybug enemy you can bounce off of to reach it.

Bot #2

The second bot can be found on top of Big Brother's head when he gives you the balloon power-up!

Bot #3

Once Big Brother pours water into the big flower pot and grows a ton of succulent plants, hit the purple plant to the left to reveal the bot trapped inside.

Bot #4

On a floating platform in the section where Big Brother holds the watering can, look for the giant orange caterpillar guarded by two mole enemies. Defeat them and deflate the caterpillar to reveal the next bot.

Bot #5

Use the balloon to fly over to the giant watering can being held by Big Brother. Inside, a bot will be floating on the water.

Bot #6

Just past the electrical hazards in the watering can segment, you'll find the sixth bot floating above some large mushrooms.

Bot #7

Near the end of the level, look at the nearby cloud-shaped balloon to spot the bot waiting on top of it. You can reach it from the smiley face balloon.