Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Bathhouse Battle is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

At the start of the level, the first bot hangs from a wall by the small red bridge.

Bot #2

Use the water ability to clear all the tar from the tar enemy, then grab the bot that was stuck inside.

Bot #3

After knocking down all the bamboo near the pool, you'll see a large bamboo tilted diagonally. Fill it with water to lower the bridge to the next bot.

Bot #4

After putting out the fire enemies, go to the left where there's a small circle of grass with a single leaf in the center. Spray water on it to grow a big bamboo plant, then climb to the top to get the bot.

Bot #5

At the series of outdoor vent shafts, this bot hangs off the edge of the highest one.

Bot #6

Off the path and to the right there will be a circular stone platform with a fire enemy on it. Spray it then look behind the platform to find the VIP bot hiding.

Bot #7

The big red cloth circle with a face on it will tear away when you walk on it while big. Reach the end of the lava course inside the hole to find the last VIP bot.