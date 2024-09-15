Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.
Astro Bot: All Bot Locations in Bot of War
Help the god and the boy find their friends!
Bathhouse Battle is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.
Bot #1
At the start of the level, the first bot hangs from a wall by the small red bridge.
Bot #2
Use the water ability to clear all the tar from the tar enemy, then grab the bot that was stuck inside.
Bot #3
After knocking down all the bamboo near the pool, you'll see a large bamboo tilted diagonally. Fill it with water to lower the bridge to the next bot.
Bot #4
After putting out the fire enemies, go to the left where there's a small circle of grass with a single leaf in the center. Spray water on it to grow a big bamboo plant, then climb to the top to get the bot.
Bot #5
At the series of outdoor vent shafts, this bot hangs off the edge of the highest one.
Bot #6
Off the path and to the right there will be a circular stone platform with a fire enemy on it. Spray it then look behind the platform to find the VIP bot hiding.
Bot #7
The big red cloth circle with a face on it will tear away when you walk on it while big. Reach the end of the lava course inside the hole to find the last VIP bot.
Astro Bot
JOIN ASTRO IN A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSIZED SPACE ADVENTURE
The PS5® mothership has been wrecked, leaving ASTRO and the bot crew scattered all over the galaxies. Time to ride your trusty Dual Speeder across more than 50 planets full of fun, danger and surprises. On your journey, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and reunite with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe!
Blast off on a supersized adventure
From sandy beaches to lush jungles and piping-hot volcanoes, explore a myriad of memorable planets in search of Astro’s lost crew!
Power up your platforming
With your new powers, battle out a whole new roster of quirky baddies and huge bosses. Feel every hop, punch and crack through your DualSense wireless controller.
Join the PlayStation celebration
Reunite with over 150 iconic PlayStation heroes and celebrate 30 years of PlayStation history!