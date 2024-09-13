Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Related Astro Bot: All Bot Locations in Sky Garden Where to find all the hidden bots in the Sky Garden!

Bot of War is the final level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and includes a total of eight different bots to find. It's also inspired by God of War: Ragnarok!

Bot #1

After getting the ax and getting past the big door, turn right immediately and go into the crack in the ice wall. The first bot is inside.

Bot #2

On top of the giant overturned yellow enemy (across the area from the ice crack), you'll find the next bot.

Bot #3

Head across the tightrope bridge and look to the right for the giant turtle with a tree on its back. Go over to it and interact with the bars on the side of its shell to flip it over, revealing the next bot.

Bot #4

Directly across the path from the turtle, head to the icy pond (past the enemies, don't go through the doorway) and blow into the large horn on the edge of the pond. A giant snake will come out, and the next VIP will be standing on top of the snake's back.

Bot #5

Head through the doorway to the ice cavern, and immediately look to your right (before the hanging ice platforms). There will be a crow sitting on top of a piece of ice. Punch the ice, then use the trampoline to bounce up to the blue wall behind it. Punch through the walls until you reach the big tree, and the bot will be to the right of the tree, carried by a crow.

Bot #6

After climbing the mechanical steps that you freeze with your ax. Defeat the enemies and look to the right (next to the snowmen) to the raised bridge. Destroy the locks above, then defeat the enemies who stand between you and the next bot at the end of the bridge.

Bot #7

After leaping off of the giant hammer and breaking through the ice, look to the right at the raised stone platforms. Freeze the enemy by the lowest platform by throwing the ax at it (if you kill it, just walk away and wait for it to respawn), then climb up to the big gold chest above the stairs. The bot is inside of the golden chest.