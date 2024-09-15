Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Bubbling Under is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

Upon entering the large water area, head behind the first bubble to the sand-rock platform with multiple blue volcanoes. The first bot is stuck in one of them.

Bot #2

Under the surface, look for a room in the side of the wall with bubbles coming out of it. Use the penguin to swim all the way to the back of the room and hit the bot stuck to the wall.

Bot #3

On top of a wooden platform floating on the surface, a bot is waiting for rescue. If you approach it, it will be taken by a UFO, which you will have to chase down using the penguin.

Bot #4

On another wall of the big water area, there will be a giant green creature with its mouth closed. Approach it, and it will suck you and the VIP bot in.

Once inside, free the VIP bot who is now hanging in the mouth of the creature, then walk out the other side for it to spit you out.

Bot #5

Next to the sunken pirate ship, look for the bot on a wooden circle near some seahorses and enemies.

Bot #6

There will be a circular stone platform with steps and vines on the side to swing up onto the top of it. At the top, there will be a bot on a clam-shaped ledge guarded by an enemy.

Bot #7

In front of the place where the giant starfish is trapped, a small circular patch of grass will be under the water, with an octopus-like VIP bot swimming above it.