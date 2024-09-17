Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Cannon Brawl is the next level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

When you reach the tall rock platforms, look down on the right side for a red circle platform, with a moving alligator enemy moving between it and a far away rock platform. Use your ability to defeat the enemies and ride the alligator across to reach the VIP enemy.

Bot #2

On the platform sinking into lava, the second bot will be waiting on a plank just off-screen before the jump pad.

Bot #3

Roll through the small tunnel next to the row of crushing blocks to find this big skull. Defeat the enemies near it and destroy the barrel to free the bot!

Bot #4

At the bottom of the leaning spike platforms, you can find the next VIP bot waiting for rescue.

Bot #5

Two vacuum enemies on a circular platform are attacking the fifth bot in the level. Use your ability to destroy the enemies, then save the bot.

Bot #6

When you find a circle of cloth on the ground, use the ball ability to tear through it. The room beneath will have a bot hanging from a chain by a metal gate.

Bot #7

When racing up the sinking ship at the end of the level, there will be a bot near the big box of debris that needs help.