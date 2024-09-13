Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Construction Derby is the next level in the Gorilla Nebula galaxy, and includes a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

Just before the second checkpoint next to the glass platform, a bot will be hanging from a construction beam located on the normal path.

Bot #2

Defeat the enemies next to the puddle of cement, and then jump up and pull the string holding the cement mixer shut. A bot will pop out and get stuck in the cement, needing you to free them.

Bot #3

In the graffiti-covered basketball area just past the bulldog power-up, use the bulldog's ability to climb up the platforms next to the wall you smashed through. The bot will be on top of the wall, requiring you to jump across a series of platforms using the dash move.

Bot #4

This UFO-bound bot will appear in front of you, then be taken past an avalanche of boxes to a raised platform. Hop over the boxes and climb the ladder, then grab the bot from the UFO.

Bot #5

When you come across the platform spilling neon paint down a sloped path, instead of going left (upwards) go to the right and hop across, going through the blue gateway. You will be teleported to a room where you must activate the controller in the center, shooting paint to reveal platforms that lead to the exit. Jump up the revealed platforms and at the top you will find the Parappa the Rappa bot.

Bot #6

At the fork in the road from the circular platform, go left towards the pile of boxes and use the bulldog's ability to charge into the jump pad. At the top of the boxes there will be a bot.

Bot #7

After defeating the enemies and unlocking the respawn point inside the orange construction site, look over to the right to find a floating glass platform, followed by a grassy island. The Um Jammer Lamma bot will be hanging near a couple of enemies.