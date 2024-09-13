Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Creamy Canyon is the next level in the Gorilla Nebula galaxy, and contains a total of six different bots to find.

Bot #1

This Metal Gear Solid bot is hanging off of the ice cream tree visible directly ahead of the start of the level. You can punch the tree on the log to knock him loose (defeat the enemies first).

Bot #2

Look down off of the right edge of the starting area (opposite from the VIP bot), where you'll find a small ridge below that's accessible by ladder. Jump down and there will be a pathway of ice, which you will skate across until you find the bot making a snowman.

Bot #3

This VIP bot will be shown as you move through the normal path of the level. They are grabbed by a UFO and are held above the snowy clearing ahead of you. Jump off of the overturned ladybug enemy in order to reach the UFO (you willl have to time it correctly) and whack the bot out from under it.

Bot #4

After you defeat the first pig enemy, clear the sprinkles on the ground nearby to find the large blue X. Charge up your attack to do a spin move on top of it, revealing the hidden area where you must jump from the ladybug enemy to reach the bot.

Bot #5

After passing through the tunnel and onto the ice skating rink, jump up onto the rocky platform on the right, which will have a ladder down to another blue X. Spin on the X again, and you'll be brought to a room full of ice. Punch the ladybug enemy (and the others hidden in the ice) to destroy the ice, revealing a VIP bot in the center of the room.

Bot #6

Just before the end of the level, you will throw an object at a giant ladybug enemy, causing it to crush the ice in front of it and set you up for a series of jump pads. When the ice is broken, a bot will be freed directly to the left of the first jump.