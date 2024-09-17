Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Related Astro Bot: Every Photo Spot, Ranked Every cardboard photo-op in Astro Bot (and where you can go to find them)!

Djinny of the Lamp is the next level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

The first bot can be found on top of the observatory/telescope in the starting town area. Platform up and defeat any enemies to reach them.

Bot #2

The second bot is found on one of the roofs of the town buildings. They'll be perched on the top of one of the ziplines.

Bot #3

When you find the monkey bot levitating a bunch of pots, there will be a bot hanging from one of them in the air. Smash all the pots Zelda-style and grab the bot.

Bot #4

After activating the lamp, the second part of the level will begin. On a rotating overturned plane, the next VIP bot will be hanging on the end waiting for help.

Bot #5

After entering the indoor room with the bulldog power-up, look for a wall with the bulldog symbol on it (behind some pots). Crash into it using the bulldog to reveal the next bot hanging from a vine.

Bot #6

The sixth bot is hanging on to a purple umbrella. You can reach the bot by bulldog-dashing over to the rotating blocks beside the umbrella, then platforming up to it.

Bot #7

When you pass the big vertical spinning fan, look back at it to see the bot hidden on top of it. Use the platforms on the ends of the blades to get high enough to jump to the bot's location.