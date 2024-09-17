Quick Links

Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Three panels of astro in cardboard cutouts
Related
Astro Bot: Every Photo Spot, Ranked

Every cardboard photo-op in Astro Bot (and where you can go to find them)!

Djinny of the Lamp is the next level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

ASTRO BOT_20240908182457

The first bot can be found on top of the observatory/telescope in the starting town area. Platform up and defeat any enemies to reach them.

Bot #2

ASTRO BOT_20240908182527

The second bot is found on one of the roofs of the town buildings. They'll be perched on the top of one of the ziplines.

Bot #3

ASTRO BOT_20240908182545

When you find the monkey bot levitating a bunch of pots, there will be a bot hanging from one of them in the air. Smash all the pots Zelda-style and grab the bot.

Bot #4

ASTRO BOT_20240908182711

After activating the lamp, the second part of the level will begin. On a rotating overturned plane, the next VIP bot will be hanging on the end waiting for help.

Bot #5

ASTRO BOT_20240908182819

After entering the indoor room with the bulldog power-up, look for a wall with the bulldog symbol on it (behind some pots). Crash into it using the bulldog to reveal the next bot hanging from a vine.

Bot #6

ASTRO BOT_20240908182914

The sixth bot is hanging on to a purple umbrella. You can reach the bot by bulldog-dashing over to the rotating blocks beside the umbrella, then platforming up to it.

Bot #7

ASTRO BOT_20240908183035

When you pass the big vertical spinning fan, look back at it to see the bot hidden on top of it. Use the platforms on the ends of the blades to get high enough to jump to the bot's location.

Astro Bot Tag Page Cover Art
Astro Bot
4.5/5

JOIN ASTRO IN A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSIZED SPACE ADVENTURE
The PS5® mothership has been wrecked, leaving ASTRO and the bot crew scattered all over the galaxies. Time to ride your trusty Dual Speeder across more than 50 planets full of fun, danger and surprises. On your journey, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and reunite with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe! 
Blast off on a supersized adventure
From sandy beaches to lush jungles and piping-hot volcanoes, explore a myriad of memorable planets in search of Astro’s lost crew!
Power up your platforming
With your new powers, battle out a whole new roster of quirky baddies and huge bosses. Feel every hop, punch and crack through your DualSense wireless controller.
Join the PlayStation celebration
Reunite with over 150 iconic PlayStation heroes and celebrate 30 years of PlayStation history! 