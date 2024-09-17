Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.
Astro Bot: Every Photo Spot, Ranked
Every cardboard photo-op in Astro Bot (and where you can go to find them)!
Djinny of the Lamp is the next level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.
Bot #1
The first bot can be found on top of the observatory/telescope in the starting town area. Platform up and defeat any enemies to reach them.
Bot #2
The second bot is found on one of the roofs of the town buildings. They'll be perched on the top of one of the ziplines.
Bot #3
When you find the monkey bot levitating a bunch of pots, there will be a bot hanging from one of them in the air. Smash all the pots Zelda-style and grab the bot.
Bot #4
After activating the lamp, the second part of the level will begin. On a rotating overturned plane, the next VIP bot will be hanging on the end waiting for help.
Bot #5
After entering the indoor room with the bulldog power-up, look for a wall with the bulldog symbol on it (behind some pots). Crash into it using the bulldog to reveal the next bot hanging from a vine.
Bot #6
The sixth bot is hanging on to a purple umbrella. You can reach the bot by bulldog-dashing over to the rotating blocks beside the umbrella, then platforming up to it.
Bot #7
When you pass the big vertical spinning fan, look back at it to see the bot hidden on top of it. Use the platforms on the ends of the blades to get high enough to jump to the bot's location.
Astro Bot
JOIN ASTRO IN A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSIZED SPACE ADVENTURE
The PS5® mothership has been wrecked, leaving ASTRO and the bot crew scattered all over the galaxies. Time to ride your trusty Dual Speeder across more than 50 planets full of fun, danger and surprises. On your journey, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and reunite with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe!
Blast off on a supersized adventure
From sandy beaches to lush jungles and piping-hot volcanoes, explore a myriad of memorable planets in search of Astro’s lost crew!
Power up your platforming
With your new powers, battle out a whole new roster of quirky baddies and huge bosses. Feel every hop, punch and crack through your DualSense wireless controller.
Join the PlayStation celebration
Reunite with over 150 iconic PlayStation heroes and celebrate 30 years of PlayStation history!