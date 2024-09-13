Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Downsize Surprise is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

At the start of the level, spot the tree next to the platform. Climb up onto the platform, then, using the mouse backpack, hop up the mushrooms and into the cage the bot is stuck in. Inside the cage, activate the backpack again to grow big and break the cage, freeing the bot inside.

Bot #2

Head to the other side of the platform from the caged bot, and look for the pile of three boxes next to the wall. Smash them, then shrink and walk into the hole they covered. Break through the fragile wall to reveal the next bot.

Bot #3

Inside of the bedroom, shrink down and walk into the small opening under the blanket at the foot of the bed. Grow big again to throw off the blanket, revealing the next bot.

Bot #4

It's hard to miss this one. When leaving the bedroom, this bot sticks its head into the tunnel you walk through. Give him a slap when you get out and return to normal size.

Bot #5

In one of the branches of the tree in this same grassy picnic area, there is a nest containing the VIP bot. Climb the tree while shrunken and hop over to the branch to reach it.

Bot #6

When you come across the first lock, turn around and go up to the platform with the robot frog. Blow into the back of it, then shrink down and hop onto one of the bubbles it blows. Ride it up to the tree branch, where the caged bot is waiting to be freed (hop in and grow again).

Bot #7

After passing through the ventilation shaft (past the first lock), look to the left near the bird to see the VIP bot hanging off the ledge.