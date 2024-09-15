Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Dude Raiding is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and includes a total of six different bots to find. And they're all cameos from the Uncharted series!

Bot #1

On the front end of the pirate ship near the start of the level, the bot is being trapped by two enemies.

Bot #2

The VIP bot will be on the far end of the crashed plane in a tree. Backtrack slightly to the ruins and jump across the vines to reach it.

Bot #3

Across two moving turtles, you'll find the second VIP bot between two knocked out enemies on a small stone and grass platform.

Bot #4

The next bot will be on top of the big rusty submarine.

Bot #5

Keep climbing all the way up the blue rope and look back at the opening in the wall. Defeat the enemies inside to find the next VIP bot.

Bot #6

Inside the stone temple, you'll find the last VIP bot taking cover behind a stone pillar while being attacked by enemies.