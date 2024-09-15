Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.
Astro Bot: All Bot Locations in Bot of War
Help the god and the boy find their friends!
Dude Raiding is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and includes a total of six different bots to find. And they're all cameos from the Uncharted series!
Bot #1
On the front end of the pirate ship near the start of the level, the bot is being trapped by two enemies.
Bot #2
The VIP bot will be on the far end of the crashed plane in a tree. Backtrack slightly to the ruins and jump across the vines to reach it.
Bot #3
Across two moving turtles, you'll find the second VIP bot between two knocked out enemies on a small stone and grass platform.
Bot #4
The next bot will be on top of the big rusty submarine.
Bot #5
Keep climbing all the way up the blue rope and look back at the opening in the wall. Defeat the enemies inside to find the next VIP bot.
Bot #6
Inside the stone temple, you'll find the last VIP bot taking cover behind a stone pillar while being attacked by enemies.
