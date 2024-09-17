Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Final Encore is the final level in the Lost Galaxy, and includes a total of five different bots to find. To unlock the level, you must complete all the other Lost Galaxy planets!

Bot #1

Above the platforming section against the wall, there is a bot sitting on the ledge that you can reach by platforming with the monkey.

Bot #2

There's a big clearing with a giant kick drum rolling around in a pen. Knock it over and jump up to the extending platform on the wall, then hop up to the roof of the platform. Behind a touch puzzle on a wall up there, there's a bot with a cake!

Bot #3

Running on a spinning circular platform, there's a pink bean-shaped bot you can reach by platforming to the orange platform behind it.

Bot #4

After the piano section, activate the cannon on a nearby platform to free the bot trapped inside.

Bot #5

Right before the end of the level, there's a final VIP bot waiting at the finish line for an interview!