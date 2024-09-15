Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Free Big Brother is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

Upon entering the beach, this bot will be next to green slime on top of a rock near Big Brother's head.

Bot #2

On top of the circular stone hill on the beach (it has a small room inside), you'll find the VIP bot in need of rescue from enemies.

Bot #3

At the section on the cliff with the destructible floor (where you destroy the highest lock), destroy all the blue flooring touching the side of the mountain. There is a small indent that hides a trampoline under it. Bounce off of it and enter the room.

Once in the room, defeat the enemies and destroy the section of the floor on the left to reveal the trampoline, allowing you to jump up to the VIP bot.

Bot #4

Once Big Brother is freed, look for the shallow circular hole with sand inside of it on the beach. Spin on top of the "X" to reveal the bot inside.

Bot #5

The VIP bot can be found on the back of Big Brother's neck (this guy must be really good at climbing).

Bot #6

On the ascent up the giant hermit shell, there is a section with destructible blue floors. The next bot is waiting underneath them.

Bot #7

At the very top of the giant hermit shell, next to the big clam, the bot will be inside a smaller (but still big) clam shell.