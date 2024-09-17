Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Frozen Meal is the next level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

The first bot will be found on a ledge above a circular platform of enemies. Defeat the one in the center (throws a skeleton helmet at you) to reveal wires that grant a flower when pulled. Use the flower to fly up to the platform with the bot waiting on top.

Bot #2

At the end of the platforming section with multiple ice-rink platforms, the bot will be on an ice platform with some penguin-bots, just past a blue crocodile enemy.

Bot #3

At the section with the floating ice platforms that move downstream, ride the ice blocks to the platform they hit. Climb up the ladder on the platform to reach the VIP bot on top.

Bot #4

There will be a big circular platform with a giant block of smashable ice. Pull the wires to receive a piece of dynamite, then throw it at the block to reveal the bot trapped inside the ice.

Bot #5

On the same platform as the last bot, grab another piece of dynamite and head to the left. There will be a ledge you can drop on to, with a wall of ice that you will blow up with the dynamite. It reveals a secret area, where you must ice-skate in a circle around the cylinder in the center of the room to drop it lower and reach the bot trapped on top.

Bot #6

There will be a big rink of ice with enemies on it and a bundle of wires in the center. Pull them and fly up to the enemy on the rock platform to the left.

Bot #7

After defeating the giant snowman boss, the final bot will be stuck in the snow directly in front of the exit to the level. Just give them a wack to free them.