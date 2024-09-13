Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Go-Go Archipelago is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

At the starting area, head to the right-hand side and make your way up the cliff face. The bot is hanging from a tree.

Bot #2

On the left side of the starting area, go to the small island with coral and a big shell. The bot is waiting inside.

Bot #3

Continue through the level and up the climbing wall with the monkey gloves. Open the clam, throw the rocks inside at the targets, and hop over the other side of the staircase of boulders.

Defeat the enemies in the small clearing, then use the monkey gloves on the pad to create a pathway up to the cliff. At the end of the path, there will be a giant yellow clam that will have the bot inside when opened.

Bot #4

Continue along the standard path, and you'll find a bot trapped in a cage on a destructible bridge. Destroy the bridge so that the bot falls down, breaking the cage at the bottom of the crevasse. Drop down to collect the VIP bot (stay down there for the next bot).

Bot #5

Head to the left (away from the cutout) and hop onto the small island with a big boulder on it. Pick up the boulder with the monkey hands, then walk it to the other side of the island. Look at the nearby rock wall, and there will be a prompt to aim it at a crack in the wall. Throw it, beat the touch puzzle, and retrieve the bot inside.

Bot #6

When you find the bright pink clam next to the monkey pad, turn around and go to the top of the wooden structure. Hit the monkey pad next to the cannon, and slide across the rope it creates. Then, climb up to the top of the shipwreck and find the palm tree. Punch it, dislodging the VIP bot that is stuck at the top.

Bot #7

On a cliff in the back half of the level, there will be a suspicious barrel on the edge. Punch it, and a bot will pop out.