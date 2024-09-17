Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Related All Vortex Locations in Astro Bot Astro Bot's hiding some secret Vortexes in their levels. Let's go find them!

Going Loco! is the last level in the Camo Cosmos galaxy, and contains a total of five different bots to find. It's also inspired by the game LocoRoco, and in this level all you have to do is touch the bots in order to collect them (no punching required).

Bot #1

When you reach the orange side-scroller area, the first bot will be green and hanging from a vine on the ceiling along the path.

Bot #2

When you reach the purple section, go to the left to find the red VIP bot hanging from the ceiling.

Bot #3

Further along in the purple section, look for a destructible wall in one of the areas with the big long inflatable level pieces. Break through it (it will be above you and to the left) to find the pink VIP bot.

Bot #4

Once you reach the snow section, keep a lookout to the right for a ledge with the next VIP bot at the end. It will be before the pachinko-style downhill segment.

Bot #5

When you bounce over the gap in the snowy area, there will be a black VIP bot in the small circular clearing you land in, rotating around the circle.