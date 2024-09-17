Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.
All Vortex Locations in Astro Bot
Astro Bot's hiding some secret Vortexes in their levels. Let's go find them!
Going Loco! is the last level in the Camo Cosmos galaxy, and contains a total of five different bots to find. It's also inspired by the game LocoRoco, and in this level all you have to do is touch the bots in order to collect them (no punching required).
Bot #1
When you reach the orange side-scroller area, the first bot will be green and hanging from a vine on the ceiling along the path.
Bot #2
When you reach the purple section, go to the left to find the red VIP bot hanging from the ceiling.
Bot #3
Further along in the purple section, look for a destructible wall in one of the areas with the big long inflatable level pieces. Break through it (it will be above you and to the left) to find the pink VIP bot.
Bot #4
Once you reach the snow section, keep a lookout to the right for a ledge with the next VIP bot at the end. It will be before the pachinko-style downhill segment.
Bot #5
When you bounce over the gap in the snowy area, there will be a black VIP bot in the small circular clearing you land in, rotating around the circle.
Astro Bot
JOIN ASTRO IN A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSIZED SPACE ADVENTURE
The PS5® mothership has been wrecked, leaving ASTRO and the bot crew scattered all over the galaxies. Time to ride your trusty Dual Speeder across more than 50 planets full of fun, danger and surprises. On your journey, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and reunite with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe!
Blast off on a supersized adventure
From sandy beaches to lush jungles and piping-hot volcanoes, explore a myriad of memorable planets in search of Astro’s lost crew!
Power up your platforming
With your new powers, battle out a whole new roster of quirky baddies and huge bosses. Feel every hop, punch and crack through your DualSense wireless controller.
Join the PlayStation celebration
Reunite with over 150 iconic PlayStation heroes and celebrate 30 years of PlayStation history!