Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Hieroglitch Pyramid is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

The first bot is near the beginning of the level, trapped inside of a piece of pottery by a ledge.

Bot #2

After the second checkpoint, spin on top of the blue "X" in the sandy circle between a few enemies. It will reveal the room containing the next bot.

Bot #3

At the section with the cubes that go up and down, go to the third cube (the hollow one) and break the vases behind it. Underneath, you'll find the VIP bot heading through another series of cubes. Use the ball ability to block the falling cubes from crushing you while following her.

Bot #4

Next to the entrance of the spike covered room, go left to find four steel cubes on the ground. Smash them using the ball ability while jumping to open up the trampoline that leads to the next bot.

Bot #5

Before going into the section of cubes crushing a spiked floor (with a ball trampoline before it), go off the ledge to the left to find a touch puzzle, which reveals the bot when solved.

Bot #6

When you reach the part with the small rotating ice-volcano, one of the three possible trajectories (not the locked wall or the golf hole) will shoot you across the ravine, breaking open a cage with the bot inside.

Bot #7

Just after going up the side of the wall by the golf hole area, look for a small pile of three steel cubes. Destroy them and pull the wires to reveal the hidden area, inside of which is the next bot.

To get this bot, use the ball ability while jumping to bounce high off of the big trampoline platform, aiming for the UFO carrying the bot.