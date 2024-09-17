Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Related Astro Bot: All Bot Locations in Dude Raiding How to find and rescue all the lost bots on the Dude Raiding planet!

Luna Sola is the next level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

Right at the start of the level, there will be a castle made of blocks to the right. There is a bot waiting behind it, and can be reached by getting on top of the castle.

Bot #2

After flipping the level for the first time, there will be an enemy attacking a bot directly in front of you on the left side of the platform.

Bot #3

This VIP bot is trapped in a floating cage past the musical note blocks. Find the nearby wires and pull them, which gives you a light bulb to reveal the invisible platforms around you. Platform up to the cage, throw the light bulb at the ghost, and jump onto the top of the cage to reach the bot.

Bot #4

After switching back to day, the bot is on top of the platform that previously had the purple slime enemy on it (near the floating grass blocks).

Bot #5

When you reach the rotating green circle with a line of electrical traps on it, defeat the revealed pairs of enemies after jumping onto both halves of the circle. The traps will flip and sprout crops as well as a bot in the center of the row.

Bot #6

When you spot the big dinosaur statue of blocks, head down the grind-rails and defeat the enemies near the pool of water and balls. Go over to the switch to the right, hit it, and climb up into the tunnel where the water was, smashing the glass to reach the bot in the mouth of the dinosaur.

Bot #7

Beneath the large platform with glass panels on the ground, there will be a touch puzzle on the floor (accessible by ladder) that you must solve to reveal a secret area. Once you're there, hit all the switches while moving through the rotating level to reach the VIP bot.